Chandra Nandini 23 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini accuses Vishakha of being a vishkanya in front of Chandra

Chandra Nandini begins with Bindusara crawling towards fire and nandini(Shweta basu Prasad) comes there and yells at Vishakha. Moora comes there and scolds Nandini for talking to the future queen in that way. Dadimaa tries to intervene but Nandini stops her saying that those who scold are the ones who love. A person comes to Chandra(Rajat Tokas) and gives him some news. He calls a sabha and says he has prepared for some entertainment in the palace today as it has been stressful since many days. A snake charmer comes in and Vishakha grows restless when he starts playing his instrument. He ends the play and everyone claps and leaves. Nandini goes to the snake charmer and asks him about the snake tattoo. He tells her that at a distance from here, there is a village of snake charmers who make vishkanyas and they have this tatoo on them. His snake is missing when he goes back. Nandini thinks about the words of snake charmer. She reads a book about vishkanya and every feature matches Vishakha and recent happenings in the palace. She understands that she was right about her all along. She goes to Chandra and tells her about Vishakha. He refuses to believe her but she insists and Chandra takes her with him. Vishakha is sitting with a snake in her hand and is talking to him. (Also Read: Chandra Nandini 22 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra chooses Vishakha over Nandini)

Chandra and Nandini go towards her room and it seems that they see her consuming poison but in reality, they don’t. Nandini accuses her and Vishakha tells her that this is baseless and she shows her ankle but there is no such tattoo on her leg or ankle. He tells her that she should be sorry and they will get married as soon as possible and sends Nandini away. He apologises to Vishakha and she hugs him. She remembers being warned about her when she came into her room. She is shown burning the whole tattoo with the help of a diya. Chandra tells her to rest and bends down to pick up a book but misses the snake lying right beside there.

PREVIEW

Nandini asks dadimaa to throw her out of the palace. Nandini challenges Vishakha to get married if she can.