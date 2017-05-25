Chandra Nandini 25 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Vishakha’s plan goes futile to kill Chandra

Chandra Nandini begins with Helena saying yes there’s something cooking between them, something big is gonna happen, Apama says are you sure this happened,is it your happiness that Nandini is leaving or are your are just scared,Helena says ma why would I lie,Apama says ok take me to that place,Helena takes her to that place,apama sees the stuck dupatta, and says you should be very observative,see this cloth,Helena asks what’s great in it, apama says this means There’s a secret way here, Helena bangs in anger and the door opens(Nandini had torn her dupatta and left) ,Apama says your anger worked,Helena says so this is Nandini and she has left mahal and dadi knows about it and is it they know that we killed durdhara ,apama says that’s not possible,and never a word about it again,I have destroyed all proofs.

Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) sees Chandra(Rajat Tokas) disguised in market,Chandra walks to her,Nandini has her face covered and he passes her,Nandini imagines disguised Chandra talking to Nandini and says you are my wife stay with me,Nandini says I can take care of myself and look these bangles are so beautiful,Chandra holds her and takes her away,Chandra says we are here with a mission,to find about our people hunk of their king,Nandini says ok let me go and find out what your people think about his king,Nandini asks how are these bangles,seller says it’s 4 bugs,Nandini says your king he makes things so expensive god,seller says I don’t want to sell you,you talk ill about our king,every shopkeeper does it and denies Nandini goods.Nandini says see Chandra your people love you but my bangles I lost them all because of you,Chandra walks to shop keeper and buys it for Nandini.

Chandra says our relationship is bounded by our hearts I know what you want and will always take care of it,the images vanish and Nandini realises it’s just a dream and says Nandini don’t fall weak go find Acharya Chanakya only he can help you.

Moora says Vishakha you are daughter to me now,Vishakha says I’m so greatful to have mother like you,Helena says ma where is Nandini,mora says good she isn’t here,Helena says I meant Nandini applies beautiful Mehndi,so how about she applies Vishakha,dadi says she can’t come,Helena says dadi she is dasi now,she will do anything we say,dadi says I heard she is unwell,Moora says good she isn’t here, I don’t want her negativity.

Nandini meets a potter and says a quote that takes to Chanakya,he looks at Nandini and says come with me,Vishakha sends Chandra a letter.Vishakha consumes its poison,she puts it back in the box,she severs some alcohol in a glass and then adds poison to it,Chandra walks in Vishakha sits on bed,Chandra sits beside her and says you wanted to see me,Vishakha says I wanted to show you my Mehndi it’s said that the brighter it’s colour the more your husband loves you,Chandra says your Mehndi looks so bright red,I love you most,order what you want,Vishakha says how about a drink,and yes before giving anything to maharaj the person herself should have it and drinks it and then gives to Chandra,Chandra says it tastes different,Vishakha says it’s a special one,Chandra says I have to share it with everyone then and serves alcohol in glasses and asks dasi to take it to everyone.

Vishakha says maharaj I should leave,Chandra says but you wanted to spend some time with me,Vishakha says we have whole life for it,Vishakha sees all guests drinking the alcohol and gets angry and says I have to do something and thinks if they die Chandra will surely doubt on me,Vishakha sees dasi serving another round and says let me serve and says keep that glass and have this one it’s special.(Also Read: Chandra Nandini 24 may, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini leaves the palace)

Chanakya to his informer with that letter,Chanakya says I knew it was that fake Vishakha but why does she want poison,Chanakya hears door knocked and says did anyone follow you,he says no,Chanakya says hide,Nandini walks in,Chanakya asks why are you here,Nandini says I’m here to ask your help to save Chandra,Chanakya thinks I have to use Nandini to keep my secrete intact and says Nandini I can’t help you,Nandini says please I know you have differences but he is like a son to you,Nandini says you had warned me about danger and I have found it it’s fake Vishakha she is vishkanya,Chanakya thinks so this is why Vishakha asked Amartya for poison,Chanakya says Nandini only one person can help you it’s your father,Nandini says that’s not possible,Chanakya says it is if you trick him,I will take you to him but rest you have to handle.

PREVIEW

Nand asks his soldiers to go look after Nandini and real Vishakha, Nandini fights Nand’s soldiers.

Nandini with real Vishakha and others and is in tears says I’m sorry Chandra i couldn’t save you.