Chandra Nandini 25 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra chooses Bhadraketu over Bindusar

Helena (Tanu Khan) tells Dadi and Moora that they should get Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) married to Karthikey’s sister, Chitralekha. They all get shocked and remind her that Bindusar has recently got married to Charumati. She tells them that if Chandra (Rajat Tokas) can have three wives, then why not his son. She explains to them that not only will this alliance strengthen Champanagar and Magadh’s relations but it will also benefit his daughter Alice. She says that if Karthikey’s sister will be married in their house then they will treat Alice like their own daughter back at their palace. Moora agrees and assures her that she will speak to Chandra about it.

Apama asks Helena why did she give that proposal to Moora. Helena tells her that she knows that Champanagar’s king would definitely want his daughter, Chitralekha, to get married to Bindusar, who is Magadh’s to-be king. She says that Karthikey will have no option left but to agree to marry Alice after Bindusar and Chitralekha’s wedding. Apama asks how will she convince Bindusar to do this. Helena tells her that like Karthikey, even Bindusar will agree to go to any extent for his sister. Apama praises her plan.

Chandra enters Nandini’s (Shweta Basu Prasad) room. She tells him that she is bathing and asks him to turn his face the other side. She says that she will speak to him later. Dharma calls Nandini. Nandini gets shocked and asks Chandra to hide somewhere. He says there is no place to hide. She pulls him inside her pool. Dharma tells her that she wants to speak to her. Nandini tells her that she will herself come to her room after she gets done. Dharma asks if she is fine. She asks her to leave. Chandra comes up. Nandini gets embarassed. He tells her that they should bathe together. She asks him to leave.

Adonus goes and tells Bindusar that he is sure Chandra will select him for Dhawalgarh’s battle. He says that if he wins that then their father will have no option left other than giving him the prince’s title back. Moora tells Chandra that they should get Chitralekha married to Bindusar. Nandini likes the idea and says that even she likes Chitralekha. Chandra agrees to talk to Champanagar’s king. Dadi gets shocked to see scars on Chandra’s hand. Nandini asks him not to tell them the truth. He says that a wild cat had attacked on him last night. Dadi understands that he is talking about Nandini and asks him to bring the cat under his control. He says he will try. She leaves. Nandini scolds him for saying all that to Dadi. She says she knowns that he is troubling her because she hasn’t confessed her feelings for him, yet. She says she will never be able to do that in her life. Chandra says he will ensure that she confesses her feelings to him.

Chanakaya asks Chandra to select a leader for Dhawalpur’s battle. Helena suggests Bindusar’s name. He notices Nandini peeping out of her room and leaves the meeting midway. He enters her room and asks if she was looking at him. She gets embarassed and tells him that she was just seeing how does he make all the decisions. He tells her that she must participate in these meetings and takes her outside. Chandra asks her whom should they send for Dhawalpur’s battle. She says that Bhadraketu should be sent for it as Bindusar should get to spend some more time with his wife. She says that now that they are planning to get him married to Chitralekha, it’s important that Bindusar stays back in the palace. Chanakya agrees with her. Helena says that she also likes her suggestion and asks her to participate in all their future meetings.

Chandra announces his final decision in front of everyone and gives his sword to Bhadraketu. Bindusar feels insulted. Bhadraketu goes and takes everyone's blessings. Nandini goes and asks Chandra why did he take her along to the court. He tells her that she is really good with all this. She asks him what else was she good at. He sees a mosquito on her stomach and pats it. She gets shocked and moves back. He tells her that he saw a mosquito on her stomach. The mosquito goes and sits on his nose. She takes her sword in her hand. Chandra gets shocked and runs away. She runs after him and falls on him. They both share an eyelock. She tells him that she is experiencing a strange feeling. He gets excited. A servant comes and informs her that Dadi has called her.