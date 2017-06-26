Chandra Nandini 26 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini and Chandra get stranded in a wild forest

Priest tells Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) that the puja should be performed with husband.She tells him that he is her husband only. Chandra (Rajat Tokas) smiles. Nandini performs the puja. Chloe tells Helena that she is too fair to look like a dasi and applies mud on her face. Chanra and Nandini perform the puja together. Chloe and Helena see Nandini performing the puja with her lover and assume that she has accepted him as her husband. Helena decides to catch them red handed. Chandra sees Helena at the temple and gets worried. He tells Nandini that they will have to leave the temple as someone is following them.

Helena gets dispappointed not to find them in the temple.Nandini asks why did he make her leave the temple like this. Chandra keeps his hand on her mouth and tells her that Helena is following them and as a friend it’s his reposniblity to protect her. Nandini says he is her husband so what’s the need of hiding. He asks if he is indeed her husband. Nandini says, no.

Helena scolds Chloe. Helena’s mother goes to meet Chanakya. Chanakya asks her what was her interest in warning Chandra about Nand. She tells him she just wanted to stay close to her daughter. He says he doesn’t believe her and warns her not to repeat her mistakes. Chandra brings Nandini to a forest. He buys grapes for her. Helena gets shocked to see them eating grapes together and asks Chloe to catch them. Chandra sees her and takes Nandini inside the deep forest. Helena asks Chloe to follow them. Chloe steals grapes from the seller and runs away.

Chandra and Nandini go to a mango orchid. She asks her to get mangoes for her from the tree. Before he can climb the tree, Nandini gets the mangoes herself. she makes fun of Chandra and reminds him that she knows archery.It starts raining heavily. They take shelter under a hut. Nandini asks him why is he so scared of Helena. He says he is not scared of anyhting in this world. Nandini points towards a lizard and pretends to be scared. She asks him to save her from it. Chandra says this is the only thing in the world that he is scared of. The lizard falls on the floor. They run out of the hut and get scared to see tribals. ALSO READ: Chandra Nandini 23 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra beheads Padmanand and gets his body cremated by Bindusar