Chandra Nandini 26 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode:

Chandra Nandini begins with Chandra(Rajat Tokas) coming to meet dadi and Dadi asks Chandra whether he is happy marrying Vishaka. Chandra asks whether Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) has asked her about this and Dadi denies. Chandra says he is happy and goes to meet Vishaka. Amatya tells Nand that Vishaka will kill Chandra and he will get control over Magadh.

The soldier informs Nand that Nandini has come to meet him and Nand gets emotional. Nand and Nandini meet each other emotionally and Nand says he will not spare Chandra for making her a maid and will kill him. Nandini acts like she hates Chandra and tells Nand that Chandra is not a good king. Nandini tells Nand that he has become a grandfather and they should look for Gautami and her son. Nand says that Gautami and his grandson are with himNandini meets Gautami and hugs her. Nand tells Nandini that he will celebrate her return. Nand leaves and Nandini tells Gautami that she will have to run away with the real Vishaka to save Chandra’s life. Nand asks soldiers to do a big celebration. Amatya asks Nand how come Nandini found out their secret location and how Nandini suddenly went against Chandra. Nand says he does not doubt his daughter and he is extremely happy with Nandini’s return. Nand tells Amatya not to doubt Nandini and he will take him to her.

Nand comes to the room and is shocked to see Nandini and Vishaka are missing. Nand is furious and Gautami asks Nand to spare Nandini. Nand furiously starts looking for Nandini everywhere. Nandini and real Vishaka run in the jungle and Nand's soldiers follow her. Evil Vishaka says that tonight is Chandra's last night. Nand's soldiers surround Nandini and real Vishaka and one soldier attacks Nandini. The other soldier scolds him for harming Nandini as Nand will be very angry. Nandini picks the sword and starts fighting against the soldiers and kills them all. Vishaka praises Nandini for her braveness. Nandini falls and gets a bad head injury. Nandini tells Vishaka that they have to reach Magadh at any cost. Vishaka and Nandini sit on the horse and proceed towards Magadh. Chandra enters Vishaka's room and it is completely dark. Vishaka hugs Chandra and says she was waiting for him since long. Vishaka scratches Chandra and he falls on the ground being dead. Vishaka laughs evilly saying she killed Chandra. Vishaka does drama saying she became a widow before marriage. Helena and Apama comes to meet Moora at night and Helena tells Moora that Dadi has helped Nandini to leave the palace.

Helena says that Dadi has blind faith on Nandini. Moora does not believe and Helena says she will show her proof. Moora, Helena and Apama come to meet Dadi and she says Nandini is sleeping as she is unwell. Moora takes the bed covers off and sees that Nandini is not in bed. Moora asks dadi why she is helping Nandini and Moora says that Nandini is Durdhara’s killer and she should not have helped her. Dadi says that Nandini will be back soon. Nandini reaches the palace with Vishaka but soldier does not give them entry. Moora proceeds to talk to Chandra and maid says he is in Vishaka’s room. Nandini enters with real Vishaka and she rushes into evil Vishaka’s room. Nandini is shocked to sees Chandra lying down dead. Evil Vishaka is seen escaping from the palace. Nandini mourns Chandra’s death.

Apama tells Helena that they will kill Nandini just like Durdhara by giving her slow poison. Nandini eats sweet dish which has poison. Nandini is seen falling on the ground.