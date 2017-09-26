Chandra Nandini 26 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra fixes Chitra’s marriage with Bindusar

Helena (Tanu Khan) asks Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) to calm down. He asks her if Chandra (Rajat Tokas) does not trust him enough. Helena tells her that he was Chandra’s first choice but it was Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) who suggested Bhadraketu’s name. He gets furious. She says she tried her best to convince Chandra but he didn’t listen anything beyond Nandini’s decision. Bhadraketu speaks to his soldiers. His father, Malayaketu gets worried to see his excitement and tells him that he must run away from the battle if he feels he is in danger. Bhadraketu refuses to accept his idea. Malayaketu tells him that he doesn’t know Chandra properly. He says that they will throw him out of the palace after their motive will be fulfilled and the entire credit of winning Dhawalpur’s battle would be given to Chandragupt Maurya. Nandini comes there and says that that will never happen. She assures him that he will never be robbed off his rights in this palace. He thanks her.

Bhadraketu goes to meet Chitralekha. He tells her that he might not return alive from the battle and hence he wants to confess something. She stops him and says that she is sure he will return. She tells him that he loves him a lot. He tells her that he will have to return alive to the palce as now he knows someone would be waiting for him. He promises her to speak to his parents after coming back from the battle. Meanwhile, Chitralekha’s father promises Chandra that he will get his daughter married to Bindusar on the same mandap where Karthikey will be married to Alice.

Chandra, Nandini and everyone else bless Bhadraketu and wish him luck for the battle. He asks Nandini why didn't Bindusar come to see him off. Helena asks him not to wait for him and leave. Chitralekha's mother tells her that her marriage has been fixed with Bindusar. She gets shocked. Addonus says that they must celebrate as two weddings are going to be held in the palace. Charumati suggests playing dumb-charades. Bindusar says he is not interested in playing any game. Addonus stops him and forces him to sit. Charumati asks Nandini to enact 'love'. She tries her best but Chandra pretends not to understand. Nandini gets upset and leaves. Chandra tells her that she is supposed to confess her feelings, not him. She says she can't. He gets angry and leaves. She shares her problem with Dharma. Dharma encourages her to profess her love to Chandra.