Chandra Nandini 27 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini starts falling in love with Chandra again

Chandra (Rajat Tokas) and Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) wonder how to escape the Adivasis. Chandra starts miming to explain to them how they landed in their area. Nandini laughs at him thinking to herself that he is, in fact, a monkey. The adivasi leader agrees to something that Chandra explains. Just then, Chandra takes Nandini somewhere and they hide to see Helena with Chloe. Chandra lies to the adivasi leader that Magadh’s chief queen has disguised herself to see if everyone is fine in the kingdom and that they can have her for dinner. Helena and Chloe are wondering how to find Nandini with her boyfriend.

Chloe sees an old man and tells Helena that it is Nandini’s boyfriend. Helena gives her an earful and they are about to leave when the adivasis surround them. They make the two sit and start dancing around a bonfire. Chandra and Nandini look at all the drama from behind the hut and laugh. Chandra and Nandini decide to leave. Chandra feels guilty but he thinks to himself that it’s important for Helena to gel with the people of her kingdom. Chandra and Nandini are spending some nice time by the see. (ALSO READ: Chandra Nandini 26 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini and Chandra get stranded in a wild forest)

Nandini laughs and shares her happiness with Chandra. He smiles at her admiring how she finds happiness in small things. She holds his hand and thanks him for bringing a smile to her face. She suddenly realises what she did and takes her hand off. Chandra tells her that as a friend, it’s his duty to keep her happy. He asks her to go to the palace with the guards and that he will come back after finishing an important work. In the palace, Helena is cursing Chloe for making her go through all of the pain.

Nandini is sleeping next to Bindusar and dreams of Chandra and the moments they spent with each other. She wakes up thinking about him and smiles to herself. Maalti sees her and asks why she looks so lost. Nandini says there’s nothing and Maalti gets offended. Nandini gives in and tells her how Chandra made her feel. She confides her that Chandra seemed more like a friend who thinks from his heart. Just then, a maid informs that Chandra has called everyone in the court right away to introduce a prisoner.

Nandini and Maalti are wondering who the prisoner is since he has a cloth on his face. Chandra kills the suspense by taking the cloth from his face off. Turns out it is Nandini’s brother. Nandini is shocked to see him. Nandini goes to greet him when he is scared and tells her that Chandra will kill him. Helena is happy to see all the drama. Chandra announces that he will be protected with a high security since he is a member of the family. He removes his chains off and tells him that he will take him to his room. Everyone except Chanakya is happy to see this.

Nandini is surprised by Chandra’s compassion. Nandini rushes to meet Pandugrath and hugs him. He hides behind Nandini and tells her that Chandra will kill them. Nandini tries to convince him that Chandra will, in fact, protect him and help him get better. She asks him to sit and offers to feed him. She cuts some fruits for him and they feed each other. Chandra smiles and leaves. Chanakya tells Chandra how proud he is of him. He tells Chandra that he himself will make Pandugrath better and then kill him.

Chandra is surprised with this since he brought Pandugrath back with good intentions. Apama scolds Helena for being so stupid. She wishes to find out about Chandra’s intention behind getting Pandugrath back. Helena says that she is more interested in finding out about Nandini’s secret lover. She says that she will catch them red-handed this time. Chandra disguises himself to go meet Nandini and Chloe sees him. She rushes to tell Helena.

Nandini is talking to Bindusar when Chandra walks in.