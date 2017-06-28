Chandra Nandini 28 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Helena finally meets Nandini’s ‘lover’ and decides to get them married

Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) bends down to touch Chandra’s (Rajat Tokas) feet but he stops her. She tells him that she cannot thank him enough for what he did for her brother today. He tells her that he didn’t do that as a king or husband but just as her friend because he understands the importance of relationships now, thanks to her. He says he did all this just to impress her. Nandini hugs and thanks him. She asks what about Acharya and will he kill her brother, too. He assures her that he will not let Pandugrath die. She gets extremely happy. He asks her to go and spend some time with her brother.

Chandra comes out of her room. Helena and Chloe start following him, thinking he is Nandini’s lover. Helena catches someone else and starts asking him whether he loves Nandini. She asks him to tell everyhting to Chandra about their affair and assures him that she will get him married to Nandini after that. She leaves. chandra praises him. A flash back is shown. Chandra asks him to stand outside his room and handle Helena if she comes there. Flashback ends.

Helena comes to Nandini’s room and tells her that she knows a man secretely comes to her room, every night to meet her. Nandini gets shocked. Helena takes her outside, points towards a man and asks if he is the same guy who comes to meet her.Nandini gets confused. Chandra throws a flower at her and asks her to agree. Nandini agrees. Helena gets excited and tells her that she will ensure that she gets married to her lover. She leaves. Nandini scolds Chandra for doing all this. She asks him what will his mother think if she gets to know about her affair. Chandra asks her to keep faith in him.

A dasi comes and informs Nandini that Pandugrath has created a huge scene in the palace. Nandini rushes to his room and asks him to calm down. He says he knows that she has poisoned his food and everyone wants to kill him. Pandugrath pushes her, Nandini gets hurt. Chandra comes there with two swords. Nandini reminds him about the promise he made to her and begs for her brother’s life. He says his brother should not have raised his hand on her and asks her to back off.He gives one sword to him and asks him to fight with him. Pandugrath hits Chandra. Nandini gets worried and starts scolding her brother. Chandra asks him to keep faith in him and assures him that he won’t kill him. He gets him.

Next morning, Nandini asks Bindusar whether she should go and meet Chandra. She sees Dadi and returns. Dadi calls her and asks her why is she returning. Nandini tells her that Bindusar wants to meet his father and asks her to take him inside. Dadi asks her to take him herself. She goes inside. Chandra gets suprised to them. Nandini goes and tells Chandra that Bindusar was missing him. He asks if the child has started speaking, already. She tells him that he was crying for him. Chandra takes him in his arms and starts playing with him. Nandini reminds Chandra that it's Chandra's birthday in two days.