Chandra Nandini 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra announces a grand celebration for Bindusar’s first birthday

Chandra (Rajat Tokas) announces in his court that there will be a grand celebration in Magadh for his son Bindusar’s first birthday, tomorrow. Everyone gets happy. Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) asks Dadi if she can handle all the arrangements. Chandra’s mother says if Durdhara would have been alive she would have been very happy. Nandini gets emotional. Dadi wipes off her tears and tells her that she is to Bindusar what Yashoda was to Krishna. Nandini thanks her. Helena’s mother tells her that she will have to take care of all the arrangements herself and ensure that Nandini does not get any limelight. Helena assures her that Chandra doesn’t even talk to Nandini. She says she is just waiting for the right time to introduce Nandini’s lover to Chandra.

Dadi asks Nandini to take care of everyhting. Helena joins the discussion and says she is the queen of Magadh and hence she will perform all the main rituals. Everyone gets disappointed. Chandra tries to tell her that they have already asked Nandini to take care of everyhting but Nandini interrupts and asks Helena to take charge of everything. She says she is the queen and she deserves to do all this. Chandra’s mother praises Nandini’s generosity.

Chanakya goes to the market and asks a shopkeeper how much tax does he pay.He says he is new and he doesn’t know. Chankaya says he knows he is an insider and asks his soldiers to catch him. Chanakya asks him what was his motive behind entering Magadh. He consumes poison and dies. They get shocked to find Bindusar’s birthday invitation with him. Chandra comes to meet Nandini in her lover’s getup. Nandini comes from behind and scares him. Chandra runs behind her to punish her. They both fall on the bed and share an eyelock. Nandini feels awkward and gets up. She tells Chandra that she should be thankful to her for reminding him Bindusar’s birthday. He asks if she isn’t upset that Helena is going to perform all the rituals. Nandini says Helena is also her mother and she deserves to do all this.

She says she is more than happy in doing the usual stuff like – bathing him, dressing him up, seeing him sleeping peacefully. Chandra asks how does she derive happiness from such small things. He asks if all this is written in a book. Nandini says all this comes naturally to mothers. He leaves. Next morning, Chandra, Dadi and Chandra’s mother get happy to see Nandini doing all the decorations on her own.Chandra decides to praise her but hesitates seeing all the servants around them. They talk in sign language and Dadi understands it. Helena calls costume designers from outside to help her decide what to wear for the party. Her mother gets angry to see this and asks her to check all the decorations. Helena asks her not to spoil her mood.

Chanakya tells Nandini and Chandra that Bindusar's life is in danger. They get scared. Chanakya says they will have to be very careful as the killer will come dressed as a commoner. Nandini suggests keeping a dummy child in the celebration and not bringing Bindusar out. Chankya appreciates her idea and decides to execute it.