Chandra Nandini 30 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Bindusar spoils Helena’s plan

A soldier comes and tells Malayketu and Amatya that his partner got caught. Malayketu says it’s very important for them to kidnap Bindusar today if they want to avenge Padmanand’s death. Amatya says they will have to enter Magadh in disguise. Chandra (Rajat Tokas) gives new clothes to Nandini’s (Shweta Basu Prasad) brother and asks him to get ready for the party. Chanakya brings medicine for Pandukrath, Chandra asks him to have it. Chanakya says he will give him death penalty the day he becomes fine. Chandra doesn’t say anyhting. Chanakya leaves.

Dadi and Chandra’s mother make fun of Helena’s costumes. The citizens welcome Chandra, Bindusar and Nandini. Helena’s mother asks her to go and stand with them. Helena goes and takes Bindusar from Nandini. Chandra and everyone else get disappointed. Nandini quietly turns around to leave. Chandra holds her hand and asks her to stay. Malayketu and Amatya enter the party in disguise. Chankaya interogates them for a while and then allows them to enter. Priest asks Bindusar’s mother to come and sit on the weighing scale. Helena gives Bindusar to Nadini and goes and sits on the weighing scale. Priest asks them to put the child in her lap. Chandra takes Bindusar from Nandini and gives him to Helena. Nandini and Chandra get worried to see her mishandling him. Bindusar starts crying.

Chandra takes the child from her and asks Nandini to take care of him. Rajmata says it’s not good for Bindusar to cry on his birthday and asks Helena to let Nandini sit on the weighing scale with him. Helena gets upset. Nandini sits with Bindusar on the weighing scale. They put gold of equal weight on the other side. Everyone starts hailing Nandini. Chandra announces that all the gold will be distributed among the poor.Chandra and Nandini enjoy all the performances with Bindusar.Amatya asks Malayketu to look at the child carefully and remember his face. Chanakya signals Chandra and Nandini. They send Bindusar inside. Chanakya keeps a close eye on Malayketu and Amatya, dressed as puppetiers. Chandra and Nandini see each other’s faces in the puppets.

Chandra goes inside and asks Malti to stay alert. He asks her to call him if she senses any danger. Chandra enters his room and sees the dummy child and praises Nandini’s idea. Nandini sees Bindusar crying and decides to take him to her room and make him sleep. Someone follows her. ALSO READ: Chandra Nandini 29 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra announces a grand celebration for Bindusar’s first birthday