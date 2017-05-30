Chandra Nandini 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini donates the gifts given by Moora from the hands of Bindusara

Chandra Nandini begins with Dadi telling Moora that Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) is a perfect choice for chandra(Rajat Tokas) as she has always been. She could see clearly through Vishkanya’s act when nobody believed her and she also risked her life for saving Chandra. Moora agrees with Dadi saying that she will thank nandini herself and dadi is happy to hear that. Moora says she will thank nandini in front of everyone in the sabha the next morning and goes away. dadi is very happy to hear that. Padmanand tells the soldier that he was unable to bring back his daughter and the princess and kills him in anger. An informer comes there with a letter. malayketu says that they only need weapons now for the army. Amatya says that the informer sent to kill Chandra has been killed. He reveals it was Parvartak, Malayketu’s father. Malay becomes very angry hearing this and Padmanand tells him that they will get revenge for that.

Nandini is playing with Bindusara when Chandra comes in and sees them. he covers Nandini’s head with a dupatta and she greets him as maharaj. He says you saved my life and ask for anything,Nandini says you already have given ,you have blamed me for durdharas death,Chandra says I will release you from its punishment,Nandini says no need ,Chandra says why you have to overdo it,I’m behaving well with you,Nandini says when you know I killed durdhara why are you behaving good with me,Chandra says because you didn’t kill durdhara,Nandini says give me proof then,and if this is so why didnt you find the real murderer what kind of king you are,if you want to give me something find me the murderer, and now when I’m blamed for everything what shall I do,Chandra says I promise I shall return everything you lost with dignity and leaves.

Everyone in Sabha,mora gets lot of gifts,jewellery and clothes and says these are all used by Royal family and are very costly and these are to Nandini as gift for saving my son,Nandini says you are spending the cost of your sons life, moOra says I’m just gifting a dasi who saved my son,Nandini Says these jewellery, moora says you are denying these gifts,Nandini says as dasi what guts I have to deny them,I accept it, Helena says apama Ma look last night she showed us a act and now accepted these gifts, Moora says send these to Nandini room.(Also Read: Chandra Nandini 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra imprisons Vishakha and reveals her truth)

Nandini getting ready,Chandra walks in to play with bindusara and remembers watching Nandini when they were together ( Chandra says Nandini don’t tie your hair you look good like this,Nandini says but I like them tied,Chandra says you shall keep them open and I love it like this,Nandini says and you know how I like to see you and applies colour on his face and says this way like a red faced monkey).

Chandra says Nandini I hope you liked the gifts, are these sufficient,Nandini says they aren’t, I couldn’t say much to rajmata, I mean for saving kings life just this,Chandra says dasi get the treasure doors opened for Nandini, and let her take whatever she wishes for in return of saving the king.

Malayketu says Acharya why did you get me here,Chanakya says listen to me carefully,I have been your teacher and let me inform you something, your father is killed by Nand and not chandra, malayketu says you are with Chandra and not us, why are doing this do you have proofs,Chanakya says use brains, Nand said did vishkanya die, yes Amartya sent her in place of real Vishakha to kill parvatak, here is a letter of proof, malayketu asks but why,Chanakya says because they don’t have to divide Magad, malayketu says I won’t leave them,Chanakya says stop they will even kill you when work done,we will have to wait for right time,malayketu says why are you helping me,Chanakya says he cheated you then soon he will kill me,but I want my student on Magadh throne after Chandragupta and its you. malayketu says yes and leaves,Chanakya says this is called using brains and without weapon I separated malayketu from Nand.

Helena moora dadi apama shopping jewellery, they hear people cheering for bindusara and all rush to check what’s going, chandra walks too and finds Nandini donating the gifts and jewellery by hands of bindusara, apama says Helena with help of people Nandini is trying to make place in mahal smart act. Chandra walks to Nandini and holds bindusara, dadi says Nandini isn’t greedy moora, she did accept your gifts but used them for right purpose, people bless bindusara and Chandra Nandini, Helena says this can’t happen, chandra sees a women and thinks what is she doing here.

PREVIEW

Helena, history will be repeated again, like durdhara even Nandini is slow poisoned and she has to die.

Chandra makes a sketch of that lady, on Helena and apama asking what sketch is that, chandra says it’s bindusara I shall show when completed.