Chandra Nandini 31 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra feels guilty for behaving harshly with Nandini

Chandra walks to Nandini and picks his shawl and says I shall go bathe and leaves,Nandini says what was this feeling,chandra thinks I have to find that lady.

Chandra disguised in market following that lady,the lady realises someone following her and rushes and gets lost in crowd,Chandras cover falls off and people recognise him and say how good to see maharaj between us,chandra says I’m here to thank you all for blessing bindusara.chandra thinks god where did she go.

The lady meets apma in secrete,apma asks did anyone see you,she says no,apma says I need the same poison you got me last time,she says it takes time,I need special herbs for it,apma says ok no issues but be careful,she says ok and leaves.

Nandini with bindusara in garden,she says bindusara would you like to have some fruits let me pick them from the trees and hands bindusara to dasi,chandra walks to her and aims at the fruits with stones but fails,Nandini starts laughing.Chandra says what’s so funny,why don’t you give it a try,Nandini says sure but fails too,chandra starts smiling, good aim,Nandini says I will go pick them on my own,Nandini tries to climb the tree,chandra helps her,Nandini says I use to get on the tree like this to pick fruits for pitahamaharaj and says bindusara look your mother is picking you fruits,Nandini turns to Chandra and asks how will I get down now,chandra says come I will help,Nandini jumps and Chandra holds her,Helena passing by sees them,chandra sees Helina and says Nandini what do you think by doing this I shall forget what You have done to durdhara then you are wrong,go look after bindusara,Helina smiles and leaves,chandra thinks I’m sorry Nandini but I have to show that I still hate you,so that durdharas murderer doesn’t get alert.

Helena says ma where were you I was looking for you and didn't I tell you chandra still hates Nandini ,now I just saw Chandra hasn't forgiven Nandini yet,apma says they are chandra Nandini,love can rise anytime,Helena says what are you up to,apma says this time we will organise a havan and Nandini will burn into it,she has to die,Helena says ma be clear,apma says Helina history will repeat,like durdhara Nandini will be slow poisoned,Helena says ma if anyone gets suspicious about us,apma says not possible like durdhara we will keep adding poison to Nandinis food.

Nandini says how does he behave with me like this very weird,the sketch falls down,Nandini sees the ladies drawing,chandra says with whose permission are you here and touching this,chandra sees Helina and apma walk in and says oh this sketch of bindusara is so good,Helena says show me too,chandra says soon I will show,now it’s not complete,apma says maharaj we are here to ask you to permit a Greek cook as we would like to organise a Greek festival in Magadh, its a 7 day function and a Greek cook will look after the food arrangements,chandra says sure,Helena please talk to rajmata about it.

Apama walks to that lady and she hands her the poison,apma sees someone spying in her and follows that women,Nandini walks to Chayas room and sees she is missing .

Apama says Helina someone is playing with us and so we shall give it a tough fight,and so what if Nandini dies it’s all fair in love and war, so it’s just a little murder.