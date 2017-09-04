Chandra Nandini 4 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Bindusara irks Chandra by asking Prabha to leave the palace

Chandra (Rajat Tokas) tells Prabha (Shweta Basu Prasad) that he can’t accept her lie that she is not his Nandini. He tells her that she might deny it but his heart knows that she is his wife. Bindusar sees Dharma’s impression in the water and starts hitting it with his sword. She asks him to attack her if he wants. He brings her closer to him and tells her that he underestimated her power. He tells her that he is not angry with her for snatching prince’s title from him but for bringing back his mother’s murdere, Nandini, in the palace. He accuses her of being two-faced and asks her what’s their plan. She reminds him that the woman he is talking about is her mother and tells him that she is sure that she cannot kill anyone. Dharma tells him that Prabha is the same woman who adapted her despite of herself being lost in her life.

Bindusara tells her that he has evidence against her mother. Dharma tells him that he his blinded by what he has been shown and told but she will never believe those evidences. He asks him to leave the palace. A disguised Chanakya overhears soldiers discussing about Nandini. He tells Chandra that people are not happy with the fact that the king is marrying a married woman. He assures him that he will find Prabha’s truth and asks him to not discuss Nandini’s matter with anyone until Bindusara’s birthday.

A couple threatens Prabha’s father not to tell anyone to Chandra. He tells them that he has already informed Chandra that Prabha is not Nandini. The couple tells him that he will not leave Dharma and Prabha alive if Chandra gets to know about the truth. They ask him to be careful of Chanakya as he might come to Champaner to interrogate him. Dharma tells Prabha that they must leave this palace and return to their village. Prabha tells her it’s not so easy for her to leave the palace. Dharma asks why can’t she. She tells her that Chandra has shared such intimate details about their relationship with her that she has got confused whether to believe her father or Chandra. Dharma tells her that if she is indeed Nandini then she will leave no stone unturned to unite her with Chandra.

A Buddhist enters the palace and tells Chandra that they have heard that he is going to marry a married woman and give her queen’s title. He asks him how can a king do something like this. Chandra goes inside. Helena tells Bindusara that Chandra has lost his thinking power in love. Bindusar tells her that he will speak to Chandra. Prabha asks Chandra to allow her to leave the palace. He refuses to agree, holds her hand and asks her to come with him to speak to the citizens.

Bindusara stops him and asks him to send her away. Chandra tells him that she is his wife and it’s his responsibilty to take care of her image. Bindusar asks if they don’t matter to him. He tells Chandra that her presence affects him. Chandra reminds him that she is his mother. He tells him that she just pretended to be good to him. Chandra tells him that it causes him severe pain to hear such things from his mouth. He tells him that he will not let Nandini leave this palace. Bindusar says she will either have to leave the palace or this world. Chandra gets infuriated and pushes him back.Chandra asks him to forget that he is his father and challenges him to fight with him.