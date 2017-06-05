Chandra Nandini 5 june, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini is poisoned and Chandra is worried sick about her

Chandra Nandini begins with Helena waking up to see Apama sitting bon the bed. She tells Helena that Chandra(Rajat Tokas) knows everything about them. Helena says that she told her earlier that this game is very dangerous but she did not listen to her. After hearingb this, Helena gets scared and tells her mother to stop all this. But Apama says they have already come too far, they cannot back out now. In the morning, everybody is happy to see Chaya healthy. Apama is successful in pricking Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) with the second dose of poison.

Nandini is dizzy and coughs up blood. She faints on the ground and Chandra comes there. The whole palace is searched including Helena and Apama’s room. Helena gets angry but Apama calms her down.

Moora’s room is searched and poisoned needle is found there. Poison bottle is also found there and Moora says that she did not do anything. Soldiers inform Chandra about it and he says that this does not mean that Rajmata is the murderer. He shows them the picture of the strange Yemen woman and tells them to find her at any cost as she is the one who delivered the poison. They go away. (Also Read: Chandra-Nandni 2 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chaya tells Chandra that Apama has poisoned Nandni)

The guards distribute the sketch of the scar faced woman in the entire Kingdom and they successfully catch the woman. Nandini lies on her death bed and keeps coughing blood. Chandra keeps begging to Nandini to live but she looses her conciousness. As Nandini lies on her deathbed Chanakya comes to meet Chandra. Chandra tells him that his love is fighting between life and death. He tells his Guru that he wants to spend his life with Nandini. He tells him that he is in love with her and she is not the one who has killed Durdhara. He tells Chanakya that it was Apama who killed Durdhara not Nandini. Chandra folds his hands in front of Chanakya and asks him to save Nandini’s life. He tells Chanakya that he will leave Magadh if Nandini will die. Chanakya tells Chandra that there is one way for him to save Nandini. Chanakya reminds him that there is a saying which says that ‘Zeher ko zeher hi Kat sakta hai’.

On listening to Chanakya ‘s advice Chandra rushes over to vishkanya and asks her to save Nandini’s life. He tells her that her poison can save Nandini’s life and he is ready to do anything to make her live.

PREVIEW

Nandini is declared dead by the vaidya. Chandra shouts out in agony carrying Bindusara.