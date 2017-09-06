Chandra Nandini 5 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra marries Prabha in front of Bindusara

Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) tells Chandra (Rajat Tokas) that it was Helena who looked after him when he had lost touch with the world. He tells Chandra that he cannot let Prabha/Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad) live in this palace as it’s because of her that his father forgot her mother Durdhara. Chandra tells him that his mother was his best friend and he doesn’t feel the need to give him any explanations about their relationship. Bindusara tells Chandra that he is lying because if he would have loved her then he would not have kept her killer in his palace. He accuses him of losing his thinking power because of being blinded by Nandini’s love. He tells him that she has no right to live and she should have died long back. Chandra declares war and challenges Bindusar to fight with him. Bindusara accepts the challenge. Everyone gets shocked to see father-son fighting like enemies.

Chanakya comes and tries to intervene between them. He says that they are setting a wrong example in front of the citizens of Magadh. Chandra tells him that he wants to see whether Bindusar is capable of taking his throne or not. He provokes him to fight with him. Chandra pins him down. He gets reminded of the days when Bindusar was a child and his smile meant everything to him. Chandra leaves Bindusar and moves ahead. Bindusar gets up and attacks on Chandra from behind. Chandra gets furious to realise that his soon back-stabbed him and asks him to kill him at once. Bindusar throws the swrod. Chandra fills Prabha’s hairline with his blood. Everyone gets shocked.

He tells Bindusar that his soul is connected with Nandini’s and they can never be seperated. Chandra goes and declares in front of the entire Magadh that she is his wife Nandini and their queen. He asks them to welcome her with open hearts. They come and apologize to them and accept her as Queen Nandini.Addonus asks Bindusar why didn’t he kill Chandra. Bindusar scolds his brother and tells him that he can never even think of doing anything like this. He tells him that he is just disappointed that he could not give him a good fight. Helena consoles him and tells him that if he would have killed Chandra today he would have become a villain in Magadh’s eyes. She asks him to be patient and assures him that they will soon avenge his mother’s death.

Prabha asks Chandra that how can he put his blood on her hairline when he knows that she is already married. He asks her that why can’t she accept the fact that she is Nandini. She tells her that she doesn’t remember anything and she doesn’t know who is saying the truth and who is lying. He asks her to ask her heart. He assures her that he will not call her his wife until she regains her memory. He tells her that he had to take this step to prevent people from spreading rumours about her. He requests her to stay in the palace until she regains her memory. Prabha gets bewildered.

Prabha tries to wipe off his blood from her forehead. Dharma stops her and tells her that she has waited for her husband all her life and now that finally God has sent someone who genuinely loves her; she must accept him. She reminds her of the strange feeling she got when she entered Magadh and tells her that maybe God wanted her to come back to Chandra.