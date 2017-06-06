Chandra Nandini 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini’s life is saved by vishkanya

Chandra Nandini begins with Vishkanya saying that nobody has been able to resist the beauty of a vishkanya but he had not been affected by her. She always thought how but today she got the answer. This man in front of her is not a king but a lover and Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) is very fortunate to have this lover. The vaidya says that she has some last moments left and Chandra(Rajat Tokas) requests everybody to leave him alone with her. He brings vishkanya through a secret passage and she gives him a drink of poison to give Nandini but she spits it out worrying both Chandra and vishkanya.

Nandini falls down on the bed lifeless. Moora is walking back and forth outside the room. Dadi and Chaya are crying when Chandr walks out. Dadi asks how is nandini again and again. He says Nandini has left us all. This shocks everybody.Moora tells him to cry and not keep it in his heart. He walks towards Bindusara and falls down with him in in his arms and says his Nandini has been poisoned just like his Durdhara was. He swears that whoever did this, he will find that person and punish them so badly that people will remember it for years.

Apama tells Helena how she needs to behave and warns her of her behaviour and Chandra's mental state. She goes to Chandra and expresses her grief. She says she wants to be a mother to Bindusara and wants to shift to his room. Chandra refuses and says that his only reason to live is Bindusara now and Helena leaves. After she leaves, Chandra covers himself and goes to a secret room bringing Bindusara to Nandini. She asks him where is she and he answers that she had been given praanghatak poison . Vishkanya comes there and Nandini panics but Chandra tells her that she saved her life. He tells her that she gave her a bath in poisoned water to help her survive. He asks her to keep it a secret about Nan dini's survival.

He tells her that Apama is the real killer shocking Nandini. He tells her that now he needs to arrest and catch the real killer and wants her support for that matter.

He tells her that Apama is the real killer shocking Nandini. He tells her that now he needs to arrest and catch the real killer and wants her support for that matter.

Vaidya walks in and says she needs rest due to poison she has internal injuries,Nandini asks how will you arrest Apma,Chandra says I have a way.

PREVIEW

Helena says ma you told me you left no proofs, but this dasi what if she tells about the kheer.

Apama says when I finish that dasi Chandra will have no proofs against me,Apama goes to kill dasi and sees Chandra behind her.