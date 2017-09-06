Chandra Nandini 6 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Bindusar performs his mother’s death rituals on the day of his wedding

Dadi brings clothes and jewelry for Prabha (Shweta Basu Prasad) and asks her to participate in Bindusar’s wedding celebrations. She hesitates to wear Nandini’s clothes but agrees to dress up on Dadi’s insistence. Chandra (Rajat Tokas) gets dumbfound to see her. She tells him that she agreed to wear all this for Dadi’s sake. He introduces her to his family members. Priest asks Raj Mata to welcome Nandini by doing her aarti. Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam) enters the court. Everyone gets shocked to see him in white clothes.

Chandra tells Bindusar that he should not have worn white clothes on such an auspicious day. Bindusar tells him that he is mourning for his late mother. He tells everyone that his mother was alive but today she completely died after her husband accepted her killer once again into his life. He tells them that they have no idea how much pain his mother must be experiencing, today. Chandra tells him that Durdhara was his best friend before she became his mother. Chandra takes out some chick peas from his pocket and shows to Bindusara. He tells him that his mother was really fond of them and he still keeps it with him in her memory.

Chandra tells Bindusar that he might have loved Nandini the most but Durdhara was the closest to him. He tells him that he got married to her at the age of fourteen and shared his most beautiful memories with her. Chandra tells Bindusar that if he still wants to mourn then he will not stop him. Chandra goes and looks at Durdhara’s portrait and asks her how can Bindusar think that he never loved her. Helena enters Chandra’s room and tells him that she thinks Bindusar’s wedding should be postponed. He tells her that Bindusar just listens to her and asks her to persuade him to come to the mandap anyhow otherwise he will have to tell him the truth that Durdhara was murdered by her mother Apama and not Nandini. Helena gets shocked.

Bindusar recalls how Chandra put his blood in Prabha’s hairline and consumes alcohol. Helena tells him that she knows that Chandra’s focus should have been on his son’s wedding but he got married himself. She tells Bindusar that she tried to request him to postpone the wedding but he didn’t agree. She asks him to get ready. Bindusar asks why is his father so selfish. Helena tells him that he is just blinded by Nandini’s love. Bindusar tells her that he would never fall in love with anyone because he doesn’t want to become like Chandra.

Helena asks him to get ready for her sake. She sends a few servants in his room to get him ready. He throws away his clothes and ornaments and storms out of his room. Chanakya tells Chandra that what's happening is not right. Chandra tells him that he knows what he is doing. He tells him that even he didn't believe in the idea of love before he met Nandini. He says that he is sure that Bindusar will also change for the better once he starts loving someone. Chanakya says he hopes his to-be wife Charulata becomes his first love. Chandra says he cannot guarantee that as love can happen anytime with anyone.