Chandra Nandini 7 June, 2017Written Update of Full Episode: Apama is taken captive for her crimes

Chandra Nandini begins with Moora asking why are they all here? Chandra(Rajat Tokas) says I said justice will happen. My soldiers have captured a Yemen dasi who brought in the oison. It shocks Moora, she says it means Durdhara and Nandini’s(Shweta Basu Prasad) killers are here in this palace. He says yes that is true. Dadi says who is that? He says that is the reason for grief as he does not know that. He asks Apama for help for questioning the Yemen woman and she agrees.

Apama is tensely walking in the room when Helena comes there. She panics and asks Apama what would happen if they are caught. Apama says only she will be affected, not her. She says let her think and asks her to go out. Helena is worried sick but goes out crying anyway.

Nandini is trying to move her legs and get up but is unable to. She is helpless when Chandra comes there. He tells her that he has made a plan to catch Apama but she ignores him due to itching.

Chandra says to her that I am trying to talk to you but you are ignoring to me. She says to Chandra that you go from here. Chandra is going from there. Then she says to him that I want a help from you. Will you help me? Chandra says yes sure. Then Nandini says to him that turn your face. Then Nandini ties a cloth on Chandra’s eyes. Chandra ask what are you doing?

Nandini says don’t worry just calm. Now Nandini says to Chandra that go towards my legs. Now please lift my Pujami to my Knee. Chandra start laughing and then Nandini says don’t laugh okay. Then Nandini says now touch near to my knee and then do the Itching. Chandra is laughing when he was doing Itching on her leg. Now she uncover his eyes. Chandra go from there.

Apama thinks about Chandra’s words. She thinks that if that maid is out of her way, there will be no evidence against her. She plans on killing the maid and goes there. She stabs the maid when Chandra comes there. There is no maid there but a pillow covered with a blanket. He says that her first mistake was thinking of him as a fool and second was killing Durdhara. She says that she did it all for her daughter. He reprimands her for her doing. He makes her a captive.(Also Read: Chandra Nandini 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini’s life is saved by vishkanya)

Daasi come and tells to Helena that Maharani please wakes up. Maharaj Chandra arrest to Apma. Helena gets shocked to hear this. She is trying to run from there. Then she think that what she is doing? She can’t run like this. Because if she will run from here. Then Chandra will think that I am also with Mom. Chandra calls to everyone. Moora says to Dadi that if my son arrest to Apma then she do something. Chandra give the punishment to Apmafor the murder of Dudhra and try to kill to Nandini. Nandini is brought in the court as a witness and everybody is happy to see her alive.

Helena slaps Apama. Chandra tells Helena that they should give back the title of mukhya maharani back to Nandini. Nandini cries and says that she will not live with Chandra as his wife again.