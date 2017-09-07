Chandra Nandini 7 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Helena decides to get her son married to Charumati as Bindusar goes missing

Chandra (Rajat Tokas) enters Prabha’s (Shweta Basu Prasad) room. She tells him that he should not visit servant quarters so frequently. He tells her that he can shift her to a new room. Prabha says that there is no requirement of that as she is happy with Dharma in her room. Prabha feels awkward as Chandra starts staring at her. She asks him if he wants to say something. He gives her a band and tells her that the priest wants her to make Bindusar wear this. She asks how can she make him wear it. Chandra tells her that she is Bindusar’s mother and it’s her responsibilty to fulfill all the wedding rituals. She says that Helena is the queen of Magadh and she deserves to do all the rituals. Chandra tells her that Durdhara had given the responsibilty of her son to her and hence it will be best if she does all the rituals. She agrees.

All the kids get ready for Bindusar and Charumati’s wedding. Bhavya tells Karthikey that he has not seen a more romantic love story than Chandra- Nandini’s. He tells him that Nandini always used to tie Chandra’s turban for him. Karthikey goes and asks Dharma to tie his turban. She refuses. He sees Helena’s daughter and tells her that Dharma has refused to do his work. She instructs her to tie his turban.Dharma agrees. Karthikey says that he hopes to find his true love in this wedding like Chandra did.

Chandra introduces everyone to Prabha. She asks him to stay by her side as she doesn’t know anyone. Karthikey and Adonus get scared not to find Bindusar in his room and start searching him everywhere in the palace. Helena slaps Adonus as he tells him that Bindusar has run away. Helena ties Bindusar’s sehra on Adonus’ head and asks him to get married to Charumati. She tells him that this will benefit them only in the long run. Chandra asks Dharma to go and bring Bindusar to the mandap.She calls Prabha in a corner and tells her that he has run away. Prabha asks Dharma to go and bring Bindusar to the mandap anyhow.Dharma tells her she can’t do this as he has always insulted her. Prabha tells her that she feels a strange connection with Bindusar and can see pain in his eyes.She requests her to find him as she doesn’t want the differences between Chandra and Bindusar to increase. Dharma agress.

Chanakya asks a servant to go and check why haven't Bindusar and Helena reached the mandap. She sees Helena dressing someone up and goes out and tells Chanakya that Helena will soon come out with Bindusar. Charumati's father tells Malayaketu that he will attack on Magadh if Bindusar doesn't turn up on his daughter's wedding today.Malayketu assures him that he is on his side.