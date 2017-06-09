Chandra Nandini 8 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra decides to make Nandini mukhya maharani again

Chandra Nandini begins with Apama saying that the only person countable for her crimes is she herself. Helena goes and slaps her after this. She says such a big deception. She says that I did all this for you. She replies than from today onwards neither am I your daughter, nor are you my mother. She says that maharaj give her whatever punishment you like, I will agree with your decision.

Chandra(Rajat Tokas) asks Megasthenes as to what would be a proper punishment. He says in a normal circumstance a person would be punished with death but she is from the royal family of Yemen, so tha most that can be done is throwing her out of the state. Chandra stops him from speaking further. He says that begrudgingly he cannot kill her. Thus, she is to be thrown out of Magadh.

He says since the truth is in front of everybody, it is proven that Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) is innocent. Dadi is very happy and says I told you that fate will play in your favour one day.

Nandini is sitting alone and thinks about the time she was punished by Chandra for Durdhara’s death. Moora comes there with jewelleries and clothes, Nandini asks her Rajmata what is this? She says Nandini I don’t know how to apologise to you. I did a huge bias to you. She touches her feet but Nandini steps back and says don’t apologise. Who am I to forgive you, you are the rajmata. It doesn’t suit you. She says that sometimes elders commit a mistake as well. You got the punishment for a sin you did not commit.

She said I only did what I thought was right. Moora asks her to call her maa just once and she does. They hug each other crying. Dadi comes there and says that didn’t I say our Nandini was innocent. Moora says I am very happy that I lost to your trust . She tells her to change but Nandini refuses saying she has no interest in them. Dadi says I cannot see you in these clothes anymore. They convince her. She is playing with Bindusara when Chandra calls her and she pretends to sleep. He comes in and pats her head and takes away a smiling Bindusara. He tells Bindusara that I was here to take your mother to a new room, so I can also tell her my heart’s feeling but before I could say all that, she slept. If she had been awake, I would have told her about my feelings. He takes away Bindusara into his own room and Nandini opens her eyes. She says there was a time when I wanted to express my feelings to you, but today I feel weird, today I don’t want to see. It’s as if my feelings have been lost somewhere. Even after my innocence has been proved, i am not happy.

Helena is panicking and hitting herself when Megasthenes arrives and asks her to calm down. She says how do I calm down, I slapped my own mother with these hands, the mother that stood by me on every step. Megasthenes try to advise her saying that this is the time to act carefully, Chandra should not be able to know that you are upset with Apama’s going away in anyway.

Rani apama will find a way out of this problem as well but meanwhile Chandra should not be able to know. Chandra comes there and asks what should he not know? But Helena manages the situation that she was throwing the gifts her mother gave her.

Chandra says that I was here to ask you that we should give back the title of mukhya maharani to Nandini as her innocence has been proved. She agrees with him and says that I would just go and hand over my crown to her but he says that I want her to have that title back in the court with a fest. He wants to give her back the respect that she lost.(Also Read: Chandra Nandini 7 June, 2017Written Update of Full Episode: Apama is taken captive for her crimes)

Helena sees arrangements being made,she is informed Apama is leaving,Helena rushes to her and hugs her,Apama says what are you doing here go,Helena says no Ma,Apama kisses her and says you have to take care of yourself I will come back and leaves. Nandini gets dressed,Chandra walks in and smiles,Nandini looks at him and about to leave,Chandra stops her,Nandini says we will be late for Sabha,Chandra says you will go like this,Nandini says ma gave me these, if you didn’t like these I shall,Chandra says no I meant you aren’t ready,Nandini checks herself in mirror and says its all good,Chandra says sindoor let me,Nandini says no I shall,mora and dadi walk in and says Nandini looking very pretty and why haven’t you applied sindoor,Chandra apply it,Chandra applies sindoor.

PREVIEW

Nandini leaves the Sabha crying. Nandini says Chandra I don’t want to live as your wife.