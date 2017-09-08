Chandra Nandini 8 September 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: A drunk Bindusar bares his heart out in front of Dharma

Dharma finds it difficult to find Bindusar (Siddharth Nigam). She gets shocked to see him lying on the floor. She decides to take Karthikey’s help to take him to the mandap but he stops her. He tells her that he performed his mother’s death rituals today but there was no one to even shed a tear with him. He asks her why doesn’t his father miss his mother. She tells him that he misses her but as a friend, not as a lover. She tells him that her memories trouble him and hence Chandra tries to keep himself away from them. Bindusar says why can’t his father see the pain in his eyes, why doesn’t he show affection towards him. He tells her that he was so busy missing Nandini (Shweta Basu Prasad), that he never noticed his pain. Dharma tells him that Nandini is his mother, too. He tells her that she is not his mother. He says he is all alone in this world.

She tells him that he will now have his wife to share his problems. He tells him that his mother, Helena, has chose Charumati for him just so that he can become more powerful. He tells her that he doesn’t cry because no one has the time to ask him his problems. Dharma tells her that she has given her word to his mother that she will bring him to the mandap and she will have to complete the task anyhow. She tells him that she cannot take help as she cannot let anyone else see him in this condition. She single-handedly brings him out.

Karthikey enters Helena’s room and asks her to send Bindusar to the mandap. She asks Adonus not to make and mistake and sends him along with Karthikey. Helena tells Apama that the person behind the sehra is not Bindusar but her son, Adonus. She tells her that when Chandra will come to know that Adonus agreed to marry Charumati in Bindusar’s absence to protect the family’s vanity, he will surely declare him the prince of Magadh. Apama praises Helena.

Dharma gives Bindusar a bath and makes him vomit out all the alcohol. Karthikey and Bhadra bring Adonus to the mandap. Everyone gets happy to see him thinking it’s Bindusar. Bindusar comes to his senses and asks her if he said something wrong. She tells him that this is not the time to discuss all this as it’s his wedding today. She gets him ready and tells him that he is soon going to get someone to wipe his tears off. She tells him that she hopes Charumati keeps him happy all his life. He goes out wearing the sehera and gets shocked to see someone else sitting on the madap beside Charumati. Dharma asks Bindusar to go to the mandap. He tells her that he cannot go there as Adonus has already taken his place. He says that he cannot go there now in front of all the guests.

Prabha gets shocked to see Bindusar standing outside and decides to go and figure out the matter.She goes and asks Dharma what’s going on. She tells her that Adonus has taken Bindusar’s place on the mandap. Prabha tells her that if Charumati’s father gets to know about this he will declare war on Magadh and they are defintely not ready for it. Dharam gets amused and asks her how does she know about all this. Prabha herself gets surprised. She asks Dharma to persuade Bindusar to come to the mandap anyhow. She goes and tells him that he is not doing right with Charumati.

Bindusar asks her not to forget her limits. He tells her that she has no rights to question a prince. She tells him that all the kings will join hands against them as soon as they will get to know that Charumati has got married to Adonus instead of him. He tells her that there is no way he can enter the mandap now as the rituals have already begun. Dharma makes him wear the sehera and asks him to do as she says. Nandini goes and opens the gates of the palace. The candles blow off with the wind and the entire mandap gets covered in darkness. Dharma goes and tells everyone that the palace has caugh fire. She takes away Adonus from the mandap, amidst all the confusion.