Chandra Nandini 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Nandini leaves the palace shocking everybody

Chandra Nandini begins with Nandini(Shweta Basu Prasad) asking why is the fest happening today. dadi says that Chandra(Rajat Tokas) has to make an important announcement today. They all proceed to the court and see a throne right next to the throne of Chandra. He says that he has arranged for this throne for his chief queen who will rule along with him. He declares Nandini as his chief queen and announce her crowning. He takes Nandini’s hand and takes her to the throne. Her crowning ceremony starts but as soon as the rapurohit is about to place the crown on her head, she gets up and says that she cannot do this. She does not want all this and runs away from there.

Everybody is shocked seeing this. Nandini goes and starts removing her jewellery in a haste and sits on the floor crying after that. Chandra comes there and sees her crying, he sits down with her and hugs her. He asks her what happened and if she is okay? She cries while hugging him but then realizes she is hugging Chandra and gets away from him. he asks if he committed some mistake and what can he do. She does not say anything and walks towards the trunk and starts packing her clothes. She says she cannot do this anymore and she is leaving.

Chandra is shocked and asks why does she want to leave now, she has been proved innocent, they can finally live together blissfully but she refuses. She says that she cannot live with him, she is too broken for that. You were right a king never should fall in love,and whenever we will be in such conditions and you have to chose,you will give me up,you had brought me here as nanny,and if I have to stay I will stay as one and not as your wife,I kept saying I didn’t kill durdhara but you didn’t trust me,as a king you were right but as a husband you failed, I have no faith in you or us,I have broken completely,as a king you did justice but as a husband you treated me as a toy,never stood for me,you made me leave everyone,insulted me,got me here as Nanny but you kept insulting,I can’t handle it anymore,if again such conditions arises you will again leave me,and so I should leave,bindusara will do good without me now,so I should leave,chandra starts crying,Nandini says thank you and packs her belongings and leaves.

Moora dadi and Chaya together,mora says haven’t Nandini forgiven us,dadi says she has,she will never insult us,mora asks why did she deny then. Helina with crown puts it on her head and says it suits me and no one can take it away from me. Dadi says Chandra will talk to her,they both love each other no one can separate them,dasi informs Helina and others that Nandini is leaving mahal. Helina makes herself a drink and says my ma and her plan did work somehow, Nandini atlast left us.

Chandra in tears,Nandinis words going on is his mind. Nandini hugs bindusara and says I’m sorry son,I have to leave you,you will be always in my blessings,you may forget me when you grow up but I shall never forget you,be a good man and forgive me,I love you my son,Nandini hands him to dasi,bindusara holds her dupatta,Nandini says don’t make me weak,be good and leaves.

Dadi and mora stops Nandini,dadi says did chandra say something let me talk to him,Nandini says dadi it’s my decision to leave,mora says Nandini I beg of you please don’t leave,Nandini says ma this time it’s about my self respect please don’t stop me,Nandini takes their blessings and leaves. (Also Read: Chandra Nandini 8 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra decides to make Nandini mukhya maharani again)

Moora tells Chandra that Nandini left and he asks her how could she let her leave when she calls her daughter. Moora tries to console him but he says he does not need anybody and leaves. He goes to Chanakya and tells him that Nandini left. He gets angry and reminds him of his words a while ago when Nandini was dying. He told her beforehand to not act on his impulse but he did not listen. He tells him that he was happy to see Nandini leaving an year ago, hbecause he got an emotionless king who only worked and cared for his people. But he could not love his people as he had been broken and everybody knows a person who is not happy cannot keep others happy. He says that he does not want to see Nandini leaving like and he needs to go get her back.

Chandra is looking in the forest for Nandini. Meanwhile, she is stuck in the jungle when there is a noise about arrival of wolves.