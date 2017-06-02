Chandra-Nandni 2 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chaya tells Chandra that Apama has poisoned Nandni

Chandra Nandni starts with Chandra (Rajat Tokas) telling his ministers to increase security in the kingdom and that he will not tolerate any lapses. He says even food should be inspected. The maid carrying the poisoned food manages to hide from the guards and goes to Nandni’s (Shweta Basu Prasad) room. She tells her it is prasad from a religious function and meant for queens. The guards come there and tell the maid to taste it first before giving it to Nandni. The Greek spy tells Helena’s mother, Apama (Sheeba Chaddha) that the security in the palace has been intensified by Chandra. She gets shocked. Helena scolds her mom asking why has she sent the maid with poison to Nandni. She blames her mom and says she is stupid. Her mom says please let me think. The maid comes there and falls to the ground. She says I tasted it so that no one would doubt me. She says Nandni felt it was safe and consumed it. Helena’s mom praises the maid’s loyalty and gives her the antidote to save her life.

Apama thinks that Chandra is suspicious of them and thinks they have to be careful. Nandni is playing with Bindusara and suddenly feels sick. She is about to fall but Chandra holds her. He puts Bindusara on his cot and attends to her. She says she is feeling sick. Chandra thinks she went hungry so she is dizzy. He wants to call the doctor but she stops him saying she will recover. She asks Chandra to be with her. Chandra thinks I hope you’ll forgive me after this drama gets done. A maid comes in with a letter. It is a note from Chanakya (Manoj Kolhatkar) who says we have to meet soon. He informs Chandra that he has been successful in separating Malayketu (Chetan Hansraj) from Padmanand (Arpit Ranka). He says Nand does not have his support anymore. He says I told Malayketu that Nand killed the Vishkanya (Pooja Banerjee). Chandra tells Chanakya to come back to the palace. He says we can trap Nand anytime. Chanakya says no, Amatya (Sanjeev Siddharth) is still with Nand. He says Amatya is his biggest strength and I need to separate him from Nand. Chanakya says I want revenge from Nand and his son, Panduvrat. He reminds Chandra of his vow. Chandra remembers Nandni’s words that Panduvrat is innocent. They disperse.

Chaya (Urfi Javed) overhears Apama talking to a woman about the deadly poison. She says Nandni has consumed one dose. The woman says I will bring more of it and she will be dead after she takes it thrice. Chaya thinks she has to inform Chandra right away. In his room, Chandra remembers Chankaya’s words. Chaya walks in to tells Chandra about Apama’s plot to kill Nandni but is unsuccessful as Nandni comes from behind. Chaya departs. She asks him who was she? Chandra says do not bother. Nandni says you behave strangely. He looks at her romantically. Nandni starts coughing and he tells her to go to the doc. She coughs blood but they don’t notice it.

When she leaves, Chandra thinks he has to talk to Chaya. When Chaya comes to her room, she sees Apana sitting there. A flashback is shown where Helena spots Chaya. It is revealed that Apana made a plot to catch her. Later, she hugs Chaya and says she is happy to see her back on her feet. She says everyone will be happy to see her fit. Chandra walks in and Apama says see how Chaya has recovered. Chandra gets tensed. When questioned, he tells Apana he is shocked to see her well. He says he prayed to God for her. Helena leaves the room to inform others. Chandra closes the door and asks Chaya about Nandni and says he has understood Apana’s intentions. She says there is a plot to kill Nandni. She says Nandni has consumed poison. Chandra brings the vaidya to her but Nandni refuses. Then, Chandra says I want you to do a health check up for Bindusara’s health. She agrees. The lady doctor examines Nandni and comes out running. She says Nandni has been poisoned. He tells her to keep it confidential and find a remedy. She says we have to be extra careful. In the room, Nandni takes Bindusar and coughs. Chandra tells Vaidya to get kadha. He makes her drink it. Chandra takes Bindusara from her arms and says he will tell him bedtime stories. Nandni coughs and he puts her to bed.