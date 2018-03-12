Chandrakanta actress Madhurima Tuli to star opposite Ssharad Malhotra in Pasta

Chandrakanta actress Madhurima Tuli recently starred opposite television actor Ssharad Malhotraa in Hum Tum Telefilms’ short film titled Pasta. While speaking about choosing the short film, she said, “I am doing ‘Chandrakanta’ right now where I am wearing Indian clothes since it’s a mythological historical show. This short film ‘Pasta’ was something very different. It had humour, it had a young look, young people around. The story and concept were so cool that instantly, I just thought to grab this opportunity and be a part of this short film. This will give me an image break also and I can also tell people that I can do something which is not Indian but Indo-western. That’s what prompted me to do this short film.” (Also Read: Chandrakanta promo: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh fail to excite us about the mythological tale)

Pasta will be her first venture in short film and surely she is excited about it. Sharing about her role in it, she said, “My character’s name in the short film is Nimmi, who’s a working woman. She is married to Anant, played by Ssharad Malhotraa, since three to four years. The marriage has faded off a little bit and there’s some confusion happening. I can’t reveal much since it’s a situational comedy. You’ll have to see the film to understand what exactly it is. But there’s some misunderstanding that has happened. The movie talks about how you should take life a little lightly because life is beautiful.” The unique concept is engrossing enough and surely Ssharad and Madhurima will nail it with their acting prowess.

Madhurima is extremely happy for working with Ssharad Malhotra. She said, “Ssharad is a fantastic actor as I said before. I think he’s very easy going. He makes the other person also very comfortable. He has this amazing personality which shows in his on-screen roles. It was great working with him. I really enjoyed working with him. I really respect him and love his work. He loves and enjoys his work and that’s what makes him great. I thoroughly enjoyed working with him.”

Well, the actress always craves for good roles and good content. Madhurima prefers films because in films she gets the time to do something with her roles. Moreover, as she gets the time to improvise and do a lot of things, she prefers working in movies.

For more deets, stay tuned to BollywoodLife.