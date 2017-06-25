Chandrakanta -Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha, 25th June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Veer is mesmerized by Chandrakanta at their second meeting

Chandrakanta -Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha starts with Chandrakanta(Madhurima Tuli) trying to stop Veer(Vishal Aditya Singh) but he ties up all the sainiks and takes the princesses away. Chandrakanta returns with king and sainiks and finds them gone. Chandrakanta runs to find her friend Umang her Jinn friend. Kroorsingh wishes to marry Sonakshi and Satakshi while his father asks him to first save the princesses and then dream of marrying them. Chandrakanta follows Veer and the princesses. Rhimjhim signal her and Chandrakanta pulls the girls onto the kaaleen. Veer shoots arrows at them but Chandrakanta stops the arrows with one hand and diverts it to him. Veer runs behind them and flies to catch the kaleen and shakes them off it. Chandrakanta manages to save the girls and also injures Veer. Veer is stopped by his friend Teja from following them further as he says the entire army of Suryaghadh is behind them. Veer returns to his mother Iravati(Urvashi Dholakia) who poisons him and his ego so much that he is hurt beyond words. She asks Veer to go and rest. Aaina asks her why she did that she says she needs him to die of hurt ego and then go and win against the kingdom. (Also Read: Chandrakanta brought to Suryaghadh while Veer grows into Iravati’s puppet)

Veer is frustrated and Iravati makes him drink more and more. Aaina warns her that 21years are just over and soon her end will come. The dagger will itself reveal to Chandrakanta soon. Veer sees Chandrakanta all around him, mocking him, he says he will kill the girl soon. The king of Suryaghadh gives Chandrakanta and Umang gifts for saving the princesses. The king Avantimal speaks to his Mayavi to ask for advise and the Mayavi tells him that next 24hrs are crucial for Suryaghadh and there would be an end to it or a saviour will arise. Chandrakanta is all uneasy about something impending and she sits by the sea speaking to her best friend Rhimjhim. That moment the dagger of Vishnu appears in the sky and Chandrakanta is exalted into the sky as she gets glimpses of what happened to her mother. Aaina shows the light arising in the skies to Ira and says this the sign that the dagger has reached its rightful owner. Chandrakanta has a dagger mark on her back. Aaina speaks about this to Veer. Veer is called to his mother who acts like she is suffering from a black magic and says that someone with a dagger mark on her back has done this and she is in Suryaghadh. Veer vows to get her to his mother. As Veer and Teja cross the jungle they are attacked and Champa manages to save them in time. Chandrakanta is tricked by the two princesses who want to trouble her for taking them away from the prince of Vijayghadh. A tiger attacks the trio who are now crossing the jungle. Veer escapes by tricking the tiger and reaches the sea. He sees Chandrakanta there and as he goes to attack her, she runs towards him and pushes him away from the way of the tiger. Later as Veer starts flirting with her she shows him the tiger preparing to attack them, she asks him to lower his eyes so that the tiger goes away. Veer refuses to do that and Chandrakanta tricks him into looking away from the tiger. Later Chandrakanta tells Champa and Teja to teach their friend to love everyone being and also to lower his eyes when needed.

Chandrakanta takes the trio home and her mother serves them all food as Veer wishes Chandrakanta. They receive the message of Bhola chacha coming who is very dear to Chandrakanta. They tell Veer and group that he works for the king and he was once captured in Vijayghadh. Veer now knows he is the same spy whom he had captured. The trio vanish, later they appear at the door looking at Chandrakanta and her parents welcoming the boat. Chandrakanta is surprised to see Bhola dead on the boat, she gets a ring on the boat which Veer recognises as his. Chandrakanta feels the owner of the ring killed her Bhola Chacha. Later the soldiers arrive and doubt Chandrakanta for the murder and take her and her parents away to present them in court. Veer and group now want the ring back and Veer accuses Champa of ruining everything by killing Bhola when he had directed both of them to just erase their memories. Champa says she did that just for her Rani. Veer is frustrated and decides to save Chandrakanta as the ring is his only way of reaching out to his mother.

Precap: Chandrakanta says the killer is a Ayyar and a powerful one too, later she tends to an injured Veer in the jungle. Veer teaches Chandrakanta to aim with a bow and arrow while Chandrakanta says she will never give up justice in her life. Veer is always around Chandrakanta now to get his ring back as Iravati screams out to her son as she is watching him. Veer is falling for Chandrakanta and Champa feels jealous about it and questions him why he is doubtful about killing his enemy.