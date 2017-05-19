Chandrakanta promo: Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh fail to excite us about the mythological tale

Though it has the superb Kritika Kamra in the lead, Life Ok’s Chandrakanta has failed to hold the audiences’ interest. Few months after its launch, we are seeing the promo of Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta that will air on Colors from June. Comparisons are inevitable and we must confess we are tad disappointed. The first promo is very underwhelming. It has the vibe of a fantasy tale but we expected a lot better given the kind of hype around the show. Given the fact that Chandrakanta has competition from other fantasy stories like Aarambh and Prithvi Vallabh in coming months, this is a sore disappointment for fans. (Also Read: Shilpa Agnihotri to make a comeback on television with Ekta Kapoor’s Chandrakanta)

Well, Madhurima Tuli emerges out of the water like we have seen zillions of other heroines do in films and ads. In fact, the first scenes remind us of a soap ad. Moreover, the snow-white landscape seems a little off. Chandrakanta was an Indian mythological story, we don’t know where this icy expanse is coming from. While we can excuse that as well given the genre, Madhurima seemed merged in the surroundings in that white Amrapali type costume. We won’t discuss that semi sheer metallic bustier at all. This is sad as Madhurima is a pretty girl with a fabulous height. Some creative styling would have made her look like a million bucks. (Also Read: Breaking! Naagin 2 to go off air in June; Chandrakanta to replace it)

Vishal Aditya Singh is unrecognizable as Virendra Singh but he looks like a fierce and robust warrior. We saw the Rain of Arrows scene which has been immortalised after 300. There was a recent imitation in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali 2. The lead pair seem to lack in chemistry, which is another disappointment. There is nothing in that eye lock. The graphics and VFX also leave a lot to be desired. This show is supposed to be a magnum opus and we hope they give us a befitting promo soon. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….