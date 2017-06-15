ChandraNandni 15 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Apama and Helena conspire to throw Nandni out of the palace AGAIN!

Apama and Helena get alarmed when Chloe comes but get relieved seeing her. Chloe tells them that there is nothing between Chandra (Rajat Tokas) and Nandni (Shweta Basu Prasad), that they don’t even talk to each other. Apama comes up with a plan to use this situation to their advantage and make Helena the Chief Queen again. Meanwhile, Nandni is telling Bindusar a story when Helena storms in the room hugging Nandni. Nandni is a little startled by this and Helena keeps telling her that everything is Chandra’s fault and not hers. She tells him that Chandra is very selfish and tells her that she will stand by her.

Helena tells Nandni that she will help her get out. Nandni tells her that she is happy here and takes Bindusar back from Chloe. Helena is wondering how to handle the situation when Chandra enters the room. She suggests to him that they should send Nandni away to some place she will be happy and tells Chandra off for what he did. Both, Chandra and Nandni, are surprised by her sudden change of mind. She keeps stressing on the fact that Nandni loves cow and cowdungs. Nandni says that she will do whatever Chandra says. Chandra says it is okay if Nandni wants to leave and leaves. Helena and Chloe are dancing in their room when Apama asks them to stop. Helena is celebrating and Apama eventually joins in. (ALSO READ: Chandra Nandini 14 June 2017, Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra asks Nandini to become his teacher)

Nandni is talking to Bindusar when Chandra comes in. She asks him if he won’t stop her when Chandra starts mocking her by saying that it won’t affect her. They start quarelling for some time and Nandni says that Bindusar needs her so she won’t go. Helena overhears Chandra and Nandni deciding on staying in the palace. Chandra leaves and bumps into Helena. He politely tells her off and leaves. Helena storms out in anger and is sulking in her room. Apama is wondering if there is another motive for Nandni staying in the palace. Helena asks Chloe to stay up all night spying on Nandni but Chloe hesitates.

Helena forces her to agree but Chloe is wondering how to tell them that she is suffering from night blindness. But she agrees to it anyway. Apama says that she thinks there is something wrong with her eyes but she doesn’t mind as long as her work is done. Chloe is following Nandni in the palace with great difficulty but loses her eventually. She hears Nandni asking the maid to get some milk for Bindusar and finds a perfect spot to keep an eye on her. She sees Nandni putting Bindusar to sleep and falls asleep herself. Meanwhile, Chandra disguises himself and is climbing the palace walls to meet Nandni secretly. He gets into Nandni’s room and she sees him. She hides immediately when she sees a man get into the balcony. He is looking for her as she picks a cane and hits him on the head.

She threatens to hit him again when he removes the fake beard to reveal himself. He acts like he is in a lot of pain as she goes to get some medicine. He puts up an act to make Nandni apply the medicine as Bindusar starts lauhging. Just then, Chloe gets up and tries to see what’s happening. She rushes to tell Helena what she just saw. Chandra lies on the bed with Bindusar when Nandni goes to keep the medicines back in the cabinet. They fall asleep next to each other.