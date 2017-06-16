ChandraNandni 16 June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Helena decides to find out about the mystery man in Nandni’s life

Chloe scares Helena while trying to wake her up and tells her that Nandni (Shweta Basu Prasad) is having an affair with an ugly man. Helena is relieved to hear this news and asks Chloe to not stop that man from meeting Nandni. She decides to find out who the man is and asks Chloe to keep an eye on Nandni every night. In the morning, Helena goes to meet Chandra (Rajat Tokas) and asks him if there is any rule in the kingdom where a queen can remarry. Chandra says that there is no such rule and a wife needs to be loyal. She asks if he can change the rules and Chandra asks her if she wants to remarry.

Helena tells him that she is about to tell him a secret and tells him that Chloe saw Nandni with someone in the room. Chandra gets a little alarmed that Chloe saw them and wonders if she really knows that it was him. Helena tries to talk him into getting Nandni married to the ugly guy since she loves him so much. Chandra ponders over it for some time but eventually agrees to try out her idea. He asks Helena to prove that Nandni loves that guy, secretly hoping that Nandni would confess her love for him. Helena hugs him and thanks him. (ALSO READ: ChandraNandni 15 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Apama and Helena conspire to throw Nandni out of the palace AGAIN!)

Nanda’s men ar complaining that they are running out of supplies and the security in Magadh is too tight. Amadhya assures them that Chandra will come out in disguise to meet the people of his kingdom. They decide to attack him then. Nandni is walking around talking to Bindusar and Chandra stands behind her, in disguise, smiling. Nandni looks at him and starts laughing at his disguise. She asks him if he is trying to make fun of her in front of everyone. He picks Bindusar but the child doesn’t recognise him because of his disguise.

Meanwhile, Chloe bumps into Helena and tells her that she saw Nandni talking to the ugly poor man in a soldier’s outfit. Helena asks her to show and they rush to see. Nandni and Chandra share some cute close moments as Helena and Chloe look in horror. The two are clearly shocked to see Nandni with another man. They fail to see Chandra’s face. Chandra sees Helena spying on them and runs before they can see him. Helena urges Chloe to follow the man and a very funny chase begins in the palace. Chandra outsmarts Chloe somehow.

Nandni asks the maid to take care of Bindusar so she can take a shower but she gets interrupted by Helena, who asks about her garden adventure. Nandni thinks Helena is asking about Bindusar and says that she loves him a lot. Helena gets excited thinking that she is talking about the mystery man. Nandni somehow stalls the discussion leading Helena to believe that she is having an affair. Meanwhile, Chandra is wondering if his disguise plan will work and how he can reconcile with her.

Just then, Madhav and a few other people walk in to remind him about his tour of the kingdom. They talk about how a guy made up for his mistake to his wife and how she loves him more now. Chandra overhears them talking and decides to make Madhav his love guru.