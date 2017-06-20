ChandraNandni 20 June 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Chandra finds Nanda’s secret hideout and captures him

Nandni (Shweta Basu Prasad) bumps into Chloe while going back to her room and remembers Chandra’s (Rajat Tokas) warning about staying away from her. Nandni excuses herself and goes to her room while Chandra hides and decides to drive Chloe crazy. Since she can’t see at night, Chandra keeps confusing her. Meanwhile, Helena walks into Nandni’s room suggesting that they should spend some quality time together. She forcefully takes Nandni outside and asks her what kind of men she admires. Helena gives her hints and asks if she likes men who sport a beard. Nandni is confused at first but then figures that she is talking about Chandra since he came into her room disguised once. She tells Helena that she loves men with a beard and if they look a little like monkeys. Helena is convinced that Nandni is having an affair and that Chloe was right. Apama keeps an eye on the two.

Chandra is thinking about how Nandni stood up for him against her own father. Just then, Helena comes storming into his room telling him everything that Nandni told him. Chandra is amused to find out that Nandni said she likes men who looks like a monkey. A soldier comes looking for Chandra and he tells her that he has to make an announcement. Chandra addresses his people and announces that whoever comes with Nanda's information will be rewarded well. Apama decides to seize the opportunity to get back in the palace.

Chandra sees Chloe spying and plans a prank on her. He asks two royal maids to tell her something. He asks them to tell her that the man she is looking for is in a different direction and Chloe runs away. Chandra enters Nandni’s room while she is rocking Bindusar’s cradle. He tells her that he understands her dilemma and that he is doing what he is for the kingdom. Nandni tells him that she knows what he is doing is right and she won’t stop him. Chandra leaves.

Apama and Malayketu are discussing how to turn Nanda in and get back into the palace. Malayketu tells her where Nanda is hiding after she promises to get him back in the palace, too. Helena finds Chloe limping and asks her what happened. Chloe tells her that she broke her leg trying to catch the monkey man and that she is going to fix her leg. Chandra sees someone walking in the palace disguised and follows her. He asks her to stop but she doesn’t.

She stops when he screams. She turns and takes off the disguise. Chandra is shocked and angry to see her. He threatens to give her a death sentencce when she gives him a scroll. She tells him that she knows where Nanda is and that she knows how important it is to him. Chandra asks his soldiers to keep an eye on Apama till he returns. He leaves the palace with his men looking for Nanda. He finds Nanda hiding in a box in the market. The box opens to Nanda’s hideout.

Chandra and his men quietly corner Nanda and capture him. They take him to the palace where everyone is waiting for Chandra. They’re wondering what Chandra might have to say at such an hour. Chandra enters and asks his men to get the prisoner. Nandni is shocked and overwhelmed to see her father.