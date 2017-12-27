Channa Mereya 2.0: Ranbir Kapoor strikes the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil pose at Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception

What a star-studded affair has Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception turned out to be! Everyone who is someone was seen turning up for the do, dressed in their fineries, to congratulate the couple on their wedding. And while we love the manner in which each one of them posed and preened for the cameras, giving us plenty of cherish-worthy frames, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor stole the show.

While we earlier told you as to how Shah Rukh recited the Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem for the couple and also did a bhangra dance with them, wait till you find out what Ranbir Kapoor did. So, if you haven’t been living under a rock, you would be aware of all the memes being made on Ranbir when Virushka secretly got married in Italy. All the memes claimed Ranbir was present at the wedding, singing Channa Mereya. It was all funny and in good spirit of course, but seems like Virat, Anushka and Ranbir – all of whom are quite social media savvy, took the hint and struck the pose. However, while Virat is all heart with Ranbir, Anushka continues to ‘friendzone’ him like she did in the film. This pic sure depicts the level of comfort that the couple share with Ranbir. (Also read: Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’s Mumbai reception: Shah Rukh Khan recites the Jab Tak Hai Jaan poem and does a bhangra dance – watch videos)

Recently, Ranbir held a Twitter chat through his fan account and he was asked a question about the Virushka wedding there as well. He answered every question thrown at him and so when he was asked “@RanbirKapoorFC hey Ranbir, Anushka’s wedding is incomplete without you singing Channa mereya. Just saying #ChatWithRanbir,” he didn’t dodge the question at all. In fact, his reply made us clap at his snarky way of dealing with it. He said, “I felt sad because I had no idea about it but I felt happy because I’ve never seen her so happy and beautiful.” Clearly, like us Ranbir, too, had no clue that the couple was tying the knot. But now he has more than made up for it and we are oh-so-happy!