Check out all the inside videos and pictures from Aashka Goradia and Brent Goble’s vibrant and colourful sangeet ceremony

TV actress Aashka Goradia got married to her American boyfriend, Brent Goble in a Christian wedding on December 1. But the celebrations didn’t end there as the couple are all set to exchange the wedding vows yet again today (December 3) in Ahemdabad, this time according to the Hindu traditions. There was a mehendi and sangeet ceremony that took place last night (December 2), and needless to say, it was one vibrant and colourful affair.

A surprise was planned by friends for Aashka and Brent with a few special performances. Abigail Pandey, Sana Khan and Juhi Parmar along with family members performed to Kala Chasma followed by a wonderful act on Kajra Re by Mouni Roy, Abigail Pandey and Sanam Johar. Juhi Parmar’s daughter, Samiara looked like a princess dancing to Badri Ki Dulhania and the last performance was a cherry on top by designer duo and friends Riddhi and Siddhi Mapxencars.

Check out all the videos and pictures right here:

In the later part of the evening, Varsha Singh who has been seen on the show The Voice took over with her band. She had everyone grooving to her tunes as the audience couldn’t stop requesting dance songs and dancing away to our special live performers.

Aashka Goradia looked ethereal in a blue Archana Kochhar lehenga and Brent carried off an Indo western velvet outfit by the same designer with a lot of panache. Aashka had chosen traditional jewelery from ORRA to match the beautiful blue lehenga! The Taj necklace which Aashka wore has been inspired from the intricate inlay work done on white marble on one of the wonders of the world, the Taj Mahal.

The highlight of the evening was Aashka’s inlaws dancing away on Bollywood songs as two families came together to celebrate the union of this beautiful couple!