Check out Nia Sharma’s oh-so-hot looks from Twisted 2!

Television actress Nia Sharma recently set the temperatures soaring with her sultry and sexy moves in Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted. The thriller not only made the audience go crazy with its interesting storyline, but also kept everyone entertained with Nia’s hot looks. The actress is all set to return to entertain her fans with the second season of Twisted. She is surely going to win hearts with her oh-so-hot looks in this gorgeous new avatar.

Nia took to Instagram to share a sexy picture of hers from Twisted and wrote, “Would you get along with me like peas and carrots 🥕!! Coz I know no other friendships #twisted2 @cashmakeupartistry” [sic] Check out the pictures here…

TWISTED2 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Mar 4, 2018 at 12:39am PST

The actress further shared some more pictures as Instagram stories and we can’t keep calm. Nia looks sexy as well as graceful and we can’t stop looking at the pictures. Her looks re such that you will reach out for the AC remote. Check out her pictures here…

She simply looks stunning in all her attires and we so want to see more of these. Nia never fails to impress us with her fashion outings. Be it a bikini, or a gown or a saree, she makes heads turn with her stunning appearances. Her Instagram pictures will make you ogle at her style statements and will surely give you fashion goals. And with these oh-so-hot looks in Twisted, we are sure this Vikram Bhatt series will offer a lot more than the first season.

