Check out the beach avatar of Shubhangi Atre aka Angoori Bhabhi in Mauritius – view pics

Sahi Pakde Hain!! Well, Angoori Bhabhi that is Shubhangi Atre seems to be in a chill-mode and is currently holidaying in Mauritius with husband Piyush. And when we say she is in a mood to chill, we mean it.

Angoori Bhabhi, the popular character in the TV series Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain, is a rage in Mauritius. Bhojpuri is one of the majorly spoken languages in Mauritius and hence has a sizable population that follows the show and loves the Bhojpuri Angoori Bhabhi. So obviously Shubhangi Atre is a star there. But she seems to be in a babe mood and has quit her one screen image as she spent time on the beach. She is lazing around the beaches of Mauritius, wearing hot pants and and is of course clicking a lot of selfies with her husband.

Shubhangi is one of these few actresses who started her career after being married and after becoming a mother. Not many people know Shubhangi was discovered by Ekta Kapoor and was launched opposite Karan Patel in Star Plus show Kasturi. The fact that Shubhangi was a married girl, who hailed from Indore, did not stop Ekta to cast her as a lead in Kasturi. The show gave Shubhangi a new identity and a rock star image to Karan Patel.

After Kasturi Shubhangi did shows like Do Hanso Ka Jodha, Chidiyaghar, Havan while managing her daughter and family. It was a year back when Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai. And after that, Shubhangi stepped into the shoes of Angoori Bhabhi and its been quite a journey for the actress since then.

As Angoori Bhabhi, initially it was a challenge to impersonate Shilpa but gradually Shubhangi got the hang of the character. The show gave Shubhangi the stardom that none of her shows were able to do for her.

These days, the Bhabhiji Ghar Pe Hai star is holidaying and making the most of her time, with her family .