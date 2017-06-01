Eyes that unfold a story untold! Check out the new intriguing poster of Sridevi’s MOM

Sridevi’s forthcoming movie, MOM, has started to make noise ever since the first posters of the film released. Just yesterday, after introducing us to three brand new posters of the film, the makers have released yet another poster of Sridevi’s MOM featuring the actress. Sridevi’s eyes do all the talking on this newly released poster. All the posters that have come out so far have laid emphasis on the eyes of the protagonists. The posters are very trippy and it has just raised our curiosity as to what the film is going to be all about. What’s your take on the newly released poster? Isn’t it intriguing? (ALSO READ: MOM: Sridevi, Akshaye Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui let their eyes do all the talking in the latest posters)

From all that we know so far, MOM is about a mother (Sridevi), who is on a mission to save her daughter. Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Akshaye Khanna play key roles in the film. The film also features Sushant Singh, Amrita Puri, Raj Zutshi, Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Adnan Siddiqui in pivotal roles. Apparently, Sridevi’s older daughter Jhanvi Kapoor, who is all set to try her luck in Bollywood, suggested Adnan Siddiqui’s name for the film. She watched Michael Winterbottom’s critically acclaimed film, A Mighty Heart (2007) and was mighty impressed with Irrfan Khan and Adnan’s cameos in the movie. So she suggested Adnan’s name to daddy Boney Kapoor for MOM.

Sridevi made a comeback in Bollywood with English Vinglish which was a super hit! So now, fans are expecting her next film, MOM, to meet a similar fate too. Let’s see how the film fares at the box office. Produced by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor, Sunil Manchanda, Naresh Agarwal, Mukesh Talreja, Gautam Jain, presented by Zee Studios, music by maestro A R Rahman and directed by debutant Ravi Udyawar, MOM is scheduled to release on July 7, 2017.