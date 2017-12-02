Check out these pictures of Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter chilling on the sets of Dhadak in Udaipur

There is a lot of excitement around Jhanvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s Bollywood debut. The two are starring in the Hindi remake of Marathi blockbuster, Sairat. The film, which is being produced by Karan Johar is titled Dhadak. Shashank Khaitaan, who last directed Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt in Badrinath Ki Dulhania is directing the movie. A coupe of posters officially announcing Jhanvi and Ishaan as the lead pair were dropped upon us few weeks back. The two began shooting for the film couple of days back in Udaipur. Pictures from their first day on the sets made way to social media and naturally, fans were going all gaga.

Now we have got our hands on another set of pictures in which we see Ishaan and Jhanvi chilling together under one umbrella. Clearly, the heat in Rajasthan is getting too much for these two. In the pictures, Ishaan is busy scrolling on his phone as Jhanvi looks on. Check out the pictures right here:

While talking about the movie and the posters, Shashank told IANS, “The basic premise is of differences in caste, honour killing and what it means to survive in that world and I feel that is the conflict that is alive all across India, you will hear stories like that. So in that sense, the basic premise (of Dhadak and Sairat) is same. But there are variations. My story is based on another set up… It is (set) in Rajasthan. It comes with its own challenges, conflicts and style of a love story.”

He added, “It wasn’t tough to get the poster look for the film as we were sticking to the story that we have written and the world that we have created. Even the idea of the poster was to remain as honest as possible to the film that we want to make. We are adapting Sairat into the world that we want to. The focus entirely was to present them (Janhvi and Ishaan) as the characters of the film.”