Chef dialogue promo: Saif Ali Khan reminisces the days of old school romance

If there is one film, apart from Deepika Padukone’s Padmavati, I am eagerly waiting and highly excited about then that is Saif Ali Khan‘s Chef. A remake of Hollywood hit of the same name, Chef received praises from all quarters when its first trailer was launched and the major reason for that was the simplicity it portrayed in its trailer. The world director Raja Krishna Menon has woven in Chef is of the kind that’ll instantly make you fall in love with it. It’ll remind you of your lazy days back in the time before technology took over. Apart from the trailer, all the three songs be it Shugal Laga Le, Banjara or, my personal favourite, Tere Mere, all three songs have resonated with the music lovers. Overall the film seems like those feel good entertainers that’ll have human emotions and relations at its core. This one seems to have a lot of heart.

Moving in that direction, makers have released a dialogue promo of the film which is high on nostalgia and talks about the importance relationships…the old school ways. While the dialogue was also the part of the trailer, it also features some new footage that showcases the relationship Saif’s character had with his ex-wife (Padmapriya). Also read: Chef song Tere Mere Darmiyaan: Saif Ali Khan’s soulful number is all about love, longing and relationships – watch video

Check out the promo below:

In the promo, while Chandan is shown to be the voice of today’s generation, Saif signifies the good old school way of romance. Being a 90s kid, it sort of resonated with me and come to think of it. Nowadays we, humans, are losing touch with the soul of a relationship and everything has become too superficial. Also read: Chef song Banjara: Saif Ali Khan goes on a delicious, cross-country ride and we can’t wait to hop onto that bus

I just hope this film brings back that sense of belonging among the current generation and the ones to come.

Chef is slated for an October 6, 2017 release.

