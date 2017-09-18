Chef song Banjara: Saif Ali Khan goes on a delicious, cross-country ride and we can’t wait to hop onto that bus

Chef is one of the more exciting movies to watch out for this year, when it comes to content-driven small movies. The remake of a popular Hollywood movie by the same name, Chef stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. If you have seen the Hollywood movie, you would have an idea of the plot – it is about a chef rediscovering his passion for cooking, after he is fired from his job, and also rebuilds his relationship with his son in the process of starting his own catering business. Chef is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, known for making Airlift, one of the best movies of last year.

So we have the new song from the movie, Banjara, that is about Saif’s character trying to start his new mobile catering business with his help of his close aide, played by Chandan Roy Sanyal, and his young son, played by Svar Kamble. They used a dilapidated bus as their new catering setup and revamp it for the road. There are scenes where Saif’s character is shown cooking, and they will make you mouth water. Banjara is composed by Raghu Dixit to the lyrics of Ankur Tewari, and is sung by Vishal Dadlani. Here’s the video…

Chef also stars South actress Padmapriya as the female lead. The movie is scheduled to release on October 6. Since the movie is being made by Airlift director Raja Krishna Menon, we do wonder if Akshay Kumar, the leading man of Airlift, would take on the role of Robert Downey Jr’s from the original.