Chennai Box office: This movie toppled Ajith’s Vivegam this weekend to become the no. 1 movie

Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam has many records to boast about – As of 8th September the film officially became part of the Rs 150 crore club at the worldwide Box office. This is the first film post GST to have fared phenomenally at the BO. The film also managed to BEAT Baahubali 2 at the Chennai BO. Yes, the film went on to earn a whopping Rs8.50 crore as opposed to Baahubali 2 that earned Rs 8.25 crore. Clearly at the Chennai BO, Ajith’s Vivegam is the bigger hit! But as per the latest Chennai Box office update, another film has managed to topple Ajith’s Vivegam! Believe it or not, it’s true. As of September 8-10th, this film has dethroned Vivegam to take on the numero uno position at the Chennai BO. ‘IT’ happens to be the horror film that released last week, As of 2017, it is touted to be the best Horror movie. We are of course talking about IT! Based on a Stephen King novel, the horror film has left people perfectly terrified. As per BO updates reported by Sreedhar Pillai – IT has taken the numero uno positon while Vivegam has taken the 4th position. Also Read: IT movie review: Finally a horror flick that scares the living daylights out of you

This is not surprising though because since the last year, Hollywood movies have been a major threat to Bollywood movies and South movies alike – The Jungle Book, Wonder Woman, Logan, Doctor Strange were some among the many movies that majorly affected Bollywood films on their home turf. IT is now slowly joining the same club.

As for Vivegam, while IT has finally dethroned the film, the fact Ajith’s Vivegam is successfully runnign at the BO third week into its release is brilliant! As per the latest update, the film has earned a whopping Rs 150 crore ! This is the first blockbuster in Tamil Nadu post GST. Ajith’s Vivegam is directed by Siva. It stars Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi.