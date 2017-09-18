Chennai BO: Vishal’s Thupparivaalan nudges Ajith’s Vivegam out of the top 3

Last week, Thupparaivaalan, Vishal’s latest film directed Mysskin hit theatres. It was touted to be a crime, thriller story with Vishal taking on the role of a detetcive. Right from his avatar to his body language to his funny liners, Vishal’s character got a big thumbs up from fans because they were getting to see a completely different side to Vishal. Ever since the release, positive reviews have been pouring in, praising Mysskin’s style of direction. While the film has been compared to the Sherlock Holmes series, critics are of the view the direction has created his own version. Vishal has also been hugely praised for his portrayal of this quirky, intelligent detective. The film as per the latest reports has earned Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu. Also Read: Thupparivaalan trailer: Vishal’s quirky detective avatar makes this intriguing thriller story interesting

“In the first four days, the film grossed over Rs 10 crore in Tamil Nadu. Despite releasing on a Thursday, the film has struck gold at the box-office. The numbers steadily increased day-on-day and the overall talk has been highly positive,” revealed IANS reports. Now there’s better news . As per Chennai BO reports by Sreedhar Pillai, the film has taken on the Numero Uno position, pushing Ajith‘s Vivegam to Top 5. The film has clean nudged out the actioner!

Vivegam starring Ajith Kumar released on Augsut 24th. The film marked the third collaboration between Ajith and Siva. After playing massy roles, the actor took on a new stylish avatar for a spy film. The movie also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Akshara Haasan and Vivek Oberoi. The film as of now has crossed the phenomenal Rs 150 crore mark! It’s slowly heading towards the enviable Rs 200 crore.

In the coming days we have I’ll soon know. If Thupparaivaalan will turn out the econd hit after Ajith Kumar’s Vivegam, post GST.