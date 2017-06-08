Chiranjeevi bonds with Bhagyaraj, Lissy, Radikaa Sarathkumar on a reunion trip to China – view pics

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who has been out of the country for over a week, bonded with colleagues from yesteryear on a trip to China. Actress Radikaa Sarath Kumar, who was also part of the trip tweeted the pictures on Thursday. “Unforgettable, memorable trip with friends to China. Memories for life,” she wrote, and also shared a few pictures from the trip. Going by the pictures, Chiranjeevi was accompanied by his wife.

Also present on the trip were Khushbu, Lissy, Bhagyaraj and Poornima Bhagyaraj among a few others. “Chiranjeevi sir left to China on May 30th. He returns to Hyderabad tonight. It was a week-long trip to China,” a source close to the star told IANS. The celebs are in China as part of a reunion trip. The idea is to bring all the popular actors who ruled the film industry in the 80’s together for one monumental runion trip. Now that is called a celebration. This trip is the brainchild of Lissy and Suhasini, as per reports. And one can hope to see Nagarjuna, Balakrishna, Kamal Haasan, Victory Ventakesh, Revathy, Mohanlal to join others on trip soon. Certainly for fans of the South India cinema, the coming week be a nostalgic one with pictures of their favourite stars posing together.

Unforgettable, memorable trip with friends to China,#memories for life😊😊 pic.twitter.com/MP75FdjF7n — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) June 8, 2017

Basking in the success of “Khaidi No 150”, Chiranjeevi will commence shooting for his next yet-untitled Telugu project from August. Also Read: Confirmed! Superstar siblings Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan to team up again after a decade

There are reports that Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan are also all set to team up again after 10 years. The two had come together last for Shankar Dada Zindabad (2007) and Shankar Dada MBBS (2004)- the Telugu version of the Munnabhai series. It starred Chiranjeevi in a central character while Pawan Kalyan played a cameo appearance in both