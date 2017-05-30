Chitrangada Singh in, Prachi Desai out from Saif Ali Khan’s Bazaar?

Saif Ali Khan playing a shrewd businessman in Bazaar has really got us excited about the film. Interestingly, not much was known about the film before it was announced complete with the first look poster. Saif in a suit means business. The film also marks the debut of late Vinod Mehra’s son, Rohan. Radhika Apte was part of the cast from the beginning. Later, we heard, Prachi Desai will be part of it too but now it seems, she has been replaced by Chitrangada Singh. (Also read: 5 shocking revelations made by Chitrangada Singh about her FORCED sex scene with Nawazuddin Siddiqui!)

However, Nikhil Advani refutes all such claims. Talking to Mumbai Mirror, the filmmaker said, “I’m happy that the cast is looking so exciting. We have Saif, Chitrangda, Radhika Apte and Rohan Mehra (making his acting debut). The shoot has just begun and will be wrapped up by mid-August, while the film is slated for a December release. Prachi has expressed interest in working with my production house but that is for another project. As far as the role of Mandira in Baazaar is concerned, Gauravv K Chawla, my director, came up with the idea of casting Chitrangda.” He also added that script went through many revisions and Chawla wanted to get it in place before he casts any actress.

But Nikhil refrains everyone from calling it Chitrangada’s comeback. “I won’t call it a comeback but just the fact that she hasn’t done anything for quite some time was instrumental in us considering her because it’s a powerful character that’s silent and simmering, like a volcano about to erupt. Casting her opposite Saif makes the film about strong actors and characters,” Nikhil explains to the daily. He also elaborated that Radhika plays businessman Saif’s secretary.

The cast seems really unique and interesting, we have to agree. The film went on the floors a few days ago and Saif even shot for the same at a mall recently.