Chiyaan Vikram’s latest still from the sets of Dhruva Natchathiram proves that sexy at 50 is a reality

Earlier this year, Gautham Menon created quite a stir on social media when he released stylish, also hot images of Chiyaan Vikram dressed in various avatars. He couldn’t have found a more perfect introduction to his long pending pet project – Dhruva Natchathiram now starring this veteran Tamil star. The teaser that followed gave us a glimpse of the edgy story that was to come! It’s the classic spy-villain chase but the look and feel of the movie is uber stylish. Also, we have to say Gautham Menon did right when he picked Chiyaan who totally owns the part. It’s no surprise really because when it comes to Vikram, he gets into the skin of every character he plays. Above all, we can’t get over how hot he looks! He makes sexy at 50 a reality. The team is currently shooting in Turkey. Gautham Menon and Vikram chose to share pics from the sets. He looks amazingly stylish and we can’t take our eyes off him! “Hoping to take you into Dhruv’s world soon.Or John’s.Or Yohan’s Nandri Chiyaan for waltzing through a gruelling sched” says Gautham Menon on social media. We are waiting! The film was to release this August but the shooting had come to halt due to reasons unknown. Also Read: Dhruva Natchathiram posters: Chiyaan Vikram is making heads turn with his stylish avatars

Earlier this month, the team faced some hurdles in Turkey due to some document requirements but the Turkish airline stepped in and saved the day. The team is now trying to wrap the schedule. The film also stars Ritu Vrama, Aishwarya Rajesh. The film is set to release next year.

For those who diNn’t know Gautham Menon was to launch Dhruva Natchathiram with Suraya as the leading star but due to alleged differences between the two, Suriya was then replaced by Chiyaan Vikram. Gautham Menon has mentioned time and again Dhruva Natchathiram his dream project. We can’t wait to see what his dreams are like!