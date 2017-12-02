Chris Pratt files for divorce from Anna Faris after separation

Actor Chris Pratt has filed for divorce from actress Anna Faris. According to tmz.com, Pratt filed legal documents on Friday to end his 8-year marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Faris filed her response to the divorce at exactly the same time and the two documents are similar. They are both asking for joint custody of 5-year-old Jack and have listed July 13 as the date of separation.

They issued a statement on August 6 announcing their separation. “Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” the statement read. They added, “Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another.”

After announcing their separation, Faris told PEOPLE, “We’ll always have each other and be incredible friends. There is still so much laughter in our lives together, and he is so proud of me, still. We watched each other grow, and he still cracks me up all the time. And I think I crack him up — unless he’s a really good actor and great at faking laughter.”

Also, sources connected to two told tmz.com that the divorce is “totally amicable.” Chris and Anna met on the sets of Take Me Home Tonight in 2007 and got engaged a year in 2008, before marrying in the summer of 2009.