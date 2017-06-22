Chris Pratt’s Jurassic World sequel will now be called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Jurassic World was one of the biggest hits of 2015, and with the success of the movie, that had announced the sequel that will come out in 2018. We don’t know much about the plot other than the fact it is not directed by Colin Trevorrow, who directed Jurassic World, but instead by J. A. Bayona. Trevorrow will serve as the consultant as well as the executive producer. Chris Pratt, and Bryce Dallas Howard are returning for the sequel along with BD Wong. From the older cast, Jeff Goldblum will be reprising his character of Dr Ian Malcolm, the wise-cracking chaotician, for the sequel.

Now that Ian Malcolm is there in the sequel, you do expect the movie to use some of his popular lines from the original trilogy. So not only does the movie have a new title, it also has a subtitle – ‘Life Will Find A Way’. BTW the movie is now called Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Here’s the official announcement…

In one year, life finds a way. pic.twitter.com/32Cu62xn1Y — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) June 22, 2017

The new title do reminds me of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. Well, I am trying to make a guess that dinosaurs are going to rule the Earth soon, actually in a year.

Here are some of the reactions…

I AM SO READY FOR THIS #JurassicWorldFallenKingdom pic.twitter.com/mZyiHXAcTb — Zardu Hasselfrau (@_Electromatic) June 22, 2017

Chris Pratt reveals that they are 80 days into filming the movie. The movie also stars Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin and James Cromwell.