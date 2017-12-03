Christmas might be a bit far, but Priyanka Chopra is already in festive spirit – view pics

Priyanka Chopra was in Los Angeles shooting for the third season of her American TV show, Quantico. She wrapped up the schedule there and returned to New York just few days back. And she seems to be all set to celebrate Christmas. Yes, we know it’s far, but just like everyone in the US, Priyanka too is already in festive spirit. The actress took to her Instagram account and shared some pictures and videos through the story feature. We see Priyanka with a Santa cap decorating her Christmas tree. She also posed with the tree along with some of her friends. In another picture we see a friend of Priyanka making something out of a red ribbon for her.

And that’s the tree.. @jazmasri @maneeshkgoyal @andreabosca ❤️🥂🎉🙏🏼🤪🌸 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 2, 2017 at 12:43am PST

Friends like family. This was so much fun to do with you again this year @jazmasri ❤️ A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on Dec 2, 2017 at 5:02pm PST

Apart from Quantico, Priyanka also stars in A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic? She has a small role in these two movies. Talking about it, Priyanka recently told a daily, “When it comes down to what I am doing, I’ll tell you…The two movies that I just did, just one or two months before I start Quantico season 3. These two (A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t it Romantic) are quick films. I am very excited about the films, the whole project in itself. Please let me tell you right now, these are not some Priyanka Chopra movies, these are just very interesting parts which I have done in two really amazing films with some wonderful actors.”

What are your thoughts on Priyanka's latest pictures? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest goss from B-town.