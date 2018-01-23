Clean-shaven or with a beard – which look of Mohit Raina makes your heart flutter?

We’ll tell you what happens when you log in to Instagram and directly go to Mohit Raina’s account. We say this out of the experience and you know you’ll relate to it. So you go to his account, you check out the latest picture, your heart skips a beat or several, you then start dreaming about the perfect date with him before you snap back to reality and try hard to get out of his profile. Mohit looks hotter than before with the beard and that physical transformation that will make you want to thank God every day. I think we love him more than we did when he played Lord Shiva in Devon Ke Dev Mahadev.

The actor will be seen playing a Sikh soldier, Havildar Ishar Singh in Discovery Jeet’s upcoming show, 21 Sarfarosh Saragarhi 1897. The promos look damn impressive and we can’t wait to watch him in the show. Now I personally love that beard that the actor is sporting currently but we know a lot of you fans out there might love the clean shaven love as compared to the beard. We’d love to know which look you love the most. As a prize for voting, we’ll compile all of his hot pictures for you soon. (ALSO READ: 21 Sarfarosh – Saragarhi 1897 trailer: Mohit Raina will finally make you get over his Devon Ke Dev Mahadev avatar with this historical drama)

Check out some of his pictures before you decide to vote.

Without beard.

And the ones with beard.

