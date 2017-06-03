Cold war? Niti Taylor, Param Singh and Vikkas Manaktela REFUSE to talk to each other on the sets of Ghulaam

So all’s not well between the cast of Ghulaam! Niti Taylor, Param Singh and Vikkas Manaktela, who star in the show together are not on talking terms anymore. While we still don’t know what exactly happened between the three of them, Niti told TOI,” Initially, things were fine.We would have a lot of fun on the set. Param and I would have lunch together every day . Vikkas, who would sit alone and have his lunch, also joined us and we became a funloving group. I was also good friends with Vikkas’ wife Guunjan and we used to regularly go out. But things have changed now. Some misunderstandings at work have caused a rift between us. I even apologised to Vikkas, but guess it was late and the damage was done.”

She added,” Since Vikkas and I don’t talk to each other, Param also prefers to keep a distance. It’s sad that we all don’t talk anymore. Honestly, I am hurt and it’s quite depressing how things went downhill. My mother wanted to come to Mumbai to comfort me because she knows how I feel about this.” Vikkas and Param, however, chose to not comment on the issue or talk about what really happened with them. (ALSO READ: Niti Taylor and Vikkas Manaktala fight over a makeup man on the sets of Ghulaam)

Param said,” I don’t think I have anything to say . We come here to work and I want to focus on it and move ahead in my career.” Vikkas also agreed with his other co-star and said,” We are co-actors and don’t come on the set to strike friendship. I only want peace and harmony when it comes to my co-actors so that we can give our best to the show.” Well, something really nasty has happened between the three of them. The producer of the show, Rajesh Chadha, told the daily,” My actors are thinking actors and they could have creative requirements or issues. We are here to solve their problems if there are any.”

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.