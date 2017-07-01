Confirmed! Akshay Kumar to be a super judge on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge 5 – watch video

Akshay Kumar, when started his career in early 90s, was known for his action flicks and daredevil stunts. But at the turn of millennium his career too took a turn for good as he showed his comic side to his millions of fans. Since then there has been no looking back for the superstar as he became one of most versatile actors of Bollywood. And his comic timing is second to none. Well looks like cashing in on his impeccable comic timing and ability, makers of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge have roped for the return of the show. The show that started in 2005, saw as many as four seasons. And gave us talented comedians like Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, Kapil Sharma, Chandan Prabhakar etc.’

The earlier seasons saw Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shekhar Suman as the two judges. For season 5, makers are yet to zeroed in on the two judges but a source close to the development revealed to BollywoodLife that Akshay Kumar will be the 'Super Judge' of the show.

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to post the video of the return of the show with caption, “Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge @StarPlus”

Check out the video below:

Kya aapki comic timing perfect hai? Mujhe talaash hai aapke jaise best stand up comedian ki. #TheGreatIndianLaughterChallenge@StarPluspic.twitter.com/gA57oHvOzG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 1, 2017

This won't be the first time that Akshay Kumar had his name attached to a TV show, earlier he has successfully hosted the first season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and has been attached to Master Chef India for a few seasons.

