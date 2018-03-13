Confirmed! Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel to fly down to London for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is heading for an interesting point where Raman (Karan Patel) has lost all confidence in himself. Simmi (Shireen Mirza) and Param are continuously plotting against the Bhalla’s and there is buzz that Bala, i.e. Pankaj Bhatia’s character might commit suicide as well. In the middle of all, news is floating around the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will again travel abroad for another sequence. This time it is London. The three main characters, Divyanka Tripathi (Ishita), Karan Patel and Anita Hassanandani who plays Shagun will be travelling to London. (Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi’s workout video will give you major fitness goals)

Some sources said even Abhishek Verma and Krishna Mukherjee will travel with the trio. However, when we buzzed Abhishek aka Adi he said he was unaware of any such foreign schedule. But Karan Patel confirmed to us that he is travelling to London for the upcoming track. It is one of his favourite cities, so it is a work cum pleasure trip for him, we guess! Post the Budapest track, the show has seen a revival in the ratings. It is one of the top shows on the BARC charts and one for the channel. We guess this has inspired everyone to invest more into the show.

Shooting in foreign locales is the new trend in TV town. Shows like Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and others have been travelling abroad regularly. Even Star Plus’ show Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji went to Thailand for a long schedule. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…