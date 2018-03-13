Confirmed! Dulquer Salmaan and Sonam Kapoor are teaming up for The Zoya Factor

Earlier reports had stated that Dulquer and Sonam might team up for a film based on a book – The Zoya Factor. It is now official that both actors are teaming up for this fun rom-com interwoven with cricket. This will be a fresh pairing in Bollywood as Malayalm superstar Dulquer teams up with Sonam for the first time. The movie will be directed by Abhishek Sharma. “Cricket woven into a rom-com and touching on superstition and luck, it’s an amazing book for a screen adaptation. The book has many layers, characters and tracks.” Says Abhishek while speaking with Mumbai Mirror.

Sonam Kapoor will play Zoya, the lead in the film. In fact the makers always had her in mind. “She was the first person that came to my mind as she as bubbly as Zoya and after seeing Neerja I had sent her an autographed copy of the book requesting that she read it.” As for Dulquer, he will play Nikhil Khoda, Captain of the Indian Cricket team. While in the book, the character hailed from the north, in the movie, he will hail from the south. Abhishek zeroed in on Dulquer when he saw the OK Kanmani trailer. “I knew immediately that this was the boy we were looking for. Abhishek is of the view that Dulquer is a brilliant actor who has expressive eyes. He also makes a great pair with Sonam, reveals the director. The duo will begin shooting in August and the film is expected to release on April, 5th, 2019.

The story is about a girl, who is suddenly looked at as a lucky mascot by the Indian Cricket team as she was born on the same day India won the 1983 World Cup. but the newly appointed skipper Nikhil Khoda is not too maused with her.. While both are at loggerheads, there is an undeniable chemistry the two share. All in all it’s fun romantic ride with cricket involved. A few changes have been made to film’s script.